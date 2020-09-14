John Wall Apologies After Partying And Throwing Up Gang Signs In A Viral Video

Washington Wizards star John Wall has courted controversy after a video of him throwing up gang signs went viral on social media. The 30-year-old has been out of action for long, having missed the entity of the 2019-20 season due to injury. A John Wall apology soon followed, with the Wizards star addressing his actions in the viral video.

John Wall apology: John Wall throwing gang signs at a party sets social media ablaze

John Wall in NYC LIVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/210i6Zs9YT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) September 13, 2020

A video of John Wall throwing gang signs at a New York City party went viral on social media, much to the dismay of NBA fans. In the John Wall viral video, the 30-year-old appears to be under the influence can be seen shirtless and without a mask. The incident is not the first time that John Wall throwing gang signs has been in the news. The Wizards star famously made various hand gestures and gang signs during games in the past in 2011 and the 2015 NBA playoffs. The gang signs made in the John Wall viral video resemble the ones made by the Bloods, known as one of the most notorious gangs in the United States.

John Wall Bloods connection: Wizards star issues apology

First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court. — John Wall (@JohnWall) September 13, 2020

John Wall was severely criticised by fans on Twitter who were disappointed with the 30-year-old's behaviour. While John Wall throwing gang signs was itself considered irresponsible by netizens, the Wizards star's lack of professionalism also irked the Twitterati. A John Wall apology soon followed, and the 30-year-old took to Twitter to address the video that has been doing rounds on social media. In the John Wall apology, the Wizards star acknowledged his behaviour and apologised to his teammates, family and all the fans who have supported him. He further wrote that he regrets his actions and will continue to work hard on the court and improve his behaviour off it.

John Wall last played during the 2018-19 NBA season, though he tore his Achilles in February that year. The former No.1 draft pick averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per games before his injury and missed the entire 2019-20 season as a result of it. It is widely reported that the point guard will make a return before the 2020-21 season with the Wizards having failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2019-20. John Wall had signed a bumper four-year, $171 million contract and has two years left on his deal. Wall is set to be paid $44.3 million in 2021-22 and has a player option for $47.4 million the following year according to ESPN.

