Michael Jordan's Luxurious Chicago Mansion Has Been UNSOLD For 8 Years And Here Is Why

NBA legend Michael Jordan is set to make the headlines once again after the first two episodes of his 10-part documentary series air on Sunday. The Last Dance is set to explore Jordan's 1997-98 NBA season, where he won his last NBA title and will feature some unheard stories and anecdotes from his career. While longtime Michael Jordan fans anticipate a brief look at his NBA career, experts hope the documentary could shed more light on his lavish life off the court.

Michael Jordan net worth and Michael Jordan Chicago Mansion

One such topic to be explored is his real estate investments. Forbes estimates the Michael Jordan net worth figure to be around $2.1 billion. One of the most recognised faces in the NBA, Jordan is equally known for his ventures beyond the basketball court. However, one investment that is reportedly yet to reap its rewards, is Michael Jordan's luxurious Chicago mansion.

The mansion has been listed for sale since February 2012 and has struggled to find a new buyer. Concierge Auctions even tried selling the house in an auction house, but reportedly nobody was willing to bid for the $13 million minimum bank guarantee to be submitted.

Despite not been able to sell the mansion, it still remains one of the most luxurious investments in Jordan's career. Branded by the media as 'The Michael Jordan House', it is believed the Bulls legend resided in the Chicago mansion for 19 years and it has small details, which classify it as 'The Jordan House'.

What makes Michael Jordan Chicago Mansion as 'The Jordan House'?

The entrance gate has Jordan's iconic No. 23 embossed on it, which opens to the stunning mansion. Spread across a seven acres area, it is a 56,000 square feet mansion that boasts of as many as 9 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. Some key amenities include a NBA-style basketball court, a cigar house, an island-themed swimming pool, 'isle of the sky' kitchen table area and much more.

Keeping 'The Jordan' theme in mind, the basketball court also features a Jordan Brand logo at mid-court and Jordan's name on the baselines. It also has a door from the Playboy Mansion and the kitchen table based on the streets of Baghdad, Iraq.

The starting asking price of the property is $29 million but is now available for $14.9 million as per reports.

Michael Jordan Chicago Mansion in-depth tour: Watch

