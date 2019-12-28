Josh Richardson Tweets About 'Family Guy' And Gets Drug Tested later

Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson tweeted about watching Family Guy. NBA's drug testers replied to his tweet in a funny manner. Josh Richardson tweeted saying that he heard Brian's voice in Family Guy. He could not get that out of his mind. NBA's drug testers replied to him. They said that Josh Richardson will have to now get drug tested. However, Josh Richardson was apparently drug tested on Saturday. He replied to the tweet and said that no one can guess what happened to him in the morning.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Kyle Lowry involved in a heated exchange with heckler after Raptors lose vs 76ers

NBA 2019-20: Philadelphia 76ers Josh Richardson tweets about Family Guy and gets drug tested

I heard Brian’s voice in the family guy theme song yesterday and now i can’t unhear it — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 27, 2019

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Jimmy Butler slams work ethic of ex-teammates at Philadelphia 76ers last season

You getting drug tested tomorrow for this tweet g https://t.co/GbkdTlqrMt — DEE (@DEE_Perez15) December 27, 2019

Also read | NBA 2019-20: US Army Sergeant's surprise for son during 76ers vs Kings game wins the internet over

You will never guess what happened to me this morning 😂😭😂😭 https://t.co/A6F8NHXFf9 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 27, 2019

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic left stunned by 76ers fan who scores & performs 'Ice in my veins' celebration

HALFTIME STATS 📊⤵️



Embiid: 9 PTS | 6 REB | 1 AST

Simmons: 9 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST

Harris: 11 PTS | 6 REB

Richardson: 6 PTS | 2 AST

Korkmaz: 7 PTS | 3 REB

Burke: 5 PTS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 28, 2019

Josh Richardson is currently averaging at 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season. Joel Embiid is leading the 76ers with an average of 23.3 points and 12.6 rebounds. Tobias Harris follows with an average of 19.8 points. The Philadelphia last lost to the Orlando Magic on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. Their next game is against the Miami Heat on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, USA.