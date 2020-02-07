Union Budget
Lakers Looking At Free Agent JR Smith In A Post-trade Deadline Move: Reports

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers are expected to give a workout to free agent JR Smith. Smith last played for the Cavaliers at the beginning of last season. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers have had a silent trade window and despite rumours of several deals in the working, nothing failed to materialise. However, latest reports suggest, Lakers are looking at free agent JR Smith. The New York Times reported that Lakers are expected to give a workout to shooting guard JR Smith. Smith is believed to have good ties with Lakers star LeBron James after the duo won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Lakers And Clippers Want To Acquire Marcus Morris, JR Smith talks continue: Claim Reports

JR Smith's 'post-trade deadline audition' at Lakers?

A one-time NBA champion, JR Smith has been a free agent since being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer. The former Sixth Man of the Year last played at the beginning of the last season. Smith played only 11 games for the Cavaliers last season before he reportedly requested a trade. 

Also Read | LeBron James Gets Lakers Bench Off Their Seats With Theatrical 3-pointer Against Spurs

Also Read | Kevin Hart's Hilarious Impression Of Lakers duo LeBron James Leaves JR Smith In Splits

Reports further added Lakers are also looking at another free agent in Darren Collison. The 32-year-old last played with the Indiana Pacers during 2018-19 before opting to retire after 10 seasons in the NBA. Darren Collison averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists in 76 starts for the Pacers last season. 

Lakers' cross-city rivals Clippers are also reportedly interested in Collison. However, it remains unclear if Collison is looking to come out of retirement for another stint in the NBA. 

Also Read | Lakers' JR Smith Confirms Separation With Wife Jewel Harris After She Accuses Him For Cheating

Published:

