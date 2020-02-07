Lakers Looking At Free Agent JR Smith In A Post-trade Deadline Move: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers have had a silent trade window and despite rumours of several deals in the working, nothing failed to materialise. However, latest reports suggest, Lakers are looking at free agent JR Smith. The New York Times reported that Lakers are expected to give a workout to shooting guard JR Smith. Smith is believed to have good ties with Lakers star LeBron James after the duo won the 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

JR Smith's 'post-trade deadline audition' at Lakers?

A one-time NBA champion, JR Smith has been a free agent since being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer. The former Sixth Man of the Year last played at the beginning of the last season. Smith played only 11 games for the Cavaliers last season before he reportedly requested a trade.

The Lakers are expected to give free agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA -- in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

Reports further added Lakers are also looking at another free agent in Darren Collison. The 32-year-old last played with the Indiana Pacers during 2018-19 before opting to retire after 10 seasons in the NBA. Darren Collison averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists in 76 starts for the Pacers last season.

The Clippers will have two open roster spots once they let go of Isaiah Thomas. Darren Collison remains a target...let's stay tuned for who else gets bought out though. https://t.co/lp5INDASZW — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Lakers' cross-city rivals Clippers are also reportedly interested in Collison. However, it remains unclear if Collison is looking to come out of retirement for another stint in the NBA.

