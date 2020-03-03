The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lakers Trade Rumours: Free Agent JR Smith To Reportedly Work Out For Lakers This Week

Basketball News

Lakers Trade Rumours: Former Cavaliers star JR Smith could reunite with LeBron James as Lakers have reportedly offered him a workout. Read for more details.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers trade rumours

Ever since LA Lakers waived Troy Daniels, several free agents have been linked with the Lakers. Recently it was reported that Lakers handed a workout to former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters. However, the latest reports suggest in addition to Dion Waiters, former Cleveland Cavaliers star JR Smith is also expected to undergo a workout with the Lakers.

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Free Agent Dion Waiters To Reportedly Undergo Lakers Workout

Lakers Trade Rumours: JR Smith to Lakers?

Multiple publications have reported that Lakers are not looking to add a player to their roster imminently. However, they were still looking at several players in a bid to sign the best available ahead of the playoffs. The Athletic broke out the news that a JR Smith trade is now the most likely to go through after the 34-year-old admitted that he'd be interested to take up any role with the Lakers. 

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Lakers Looking At Free Agent JR Smith In A Post-trade Deadline Move

JR Smith trade: The JR Smith LeBron James connection

Additionally, JR Smith was teammates with Lakers star LeBron James at the Cavaliers. The duo even won the NBA championship in 2016. His familiarity with LeBron James and supposed shooting abilities have reportedly put him ahead of the Dion Waiters for a Lakers move. 

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Lakers Set To Sign Markieff Morris After Detroit Pistons Buyout

NBA Trade Rumours: JR Smith trade to boost Lakers bench?

JR Smith has been a free agent since being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer. The former Sixth Man of the Year last played at the beginning of the 2018-19 NBA season. Smith played only 11 games for the Cavaliers last season before he reportedly requested for a trade. Smith averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his NBA career. 

At 28, Dion Waiters might give Lakers a long-time bench solution. However, his three suspensions this season with Heat owing to several violations suggest he could be a risky acquisition for the team chasing an NBA championship. Under such circumstances, a JR Smith trade might make more sense for the Lakers.  

Also Read | Lakers Trade Rumours: JR Smith, Darren Collison Rumoured To Be On Their Way To The Lakers

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Congress
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
Trump
TRUMP LAUDS US' ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE