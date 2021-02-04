Juliana Carlos Gains Over 80,000 Followers On IG After Altercation With King James

This week, Juliana Carlos and LeBron James' courtside altercation became the centre of the NBA Twitter community. The 25-year-old woman called out King James in a series of videos posted after the Los Angeles Lakers game in Atlanta, which drew the attention of fans on social media. Juliana was called out for being a clout chaser, while people also flooded her comments sections with nasty comments about her husband and appearance. Later, Juliana apologized on Instagram, regretting a few decisions she made.

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Juliana Carlos gains 80,000-plus followers on IG after the courtside drama with King James

After Juliana's apology posted on Instagram, many fans remained unamused. While many were okay with things getting a little out of control, they were against her removing her mask during while it was mandatory to wear one at the arena. Furthermore, many believed the apology was of no use, convinced that Juliana was only doing so for clout.

Juliana Carlos, aka #CourtsideKaren, issues an apology following being ejected from the Lakers game last night. pic.twitter.com/nvQ4kNtPsq — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 2, 2021

In her videos, Juliana claimed that she was not looking for unwanted attention, and insisted that she was not a gold digger. The 25-year-old was apparently only standing up for her husband. Initially, Juliana was against being thrown out of the game for voicing her opinion against King James – who, she claimed, was the one who started the back-and-forth.

Though Juliana claims she did not seek unwanted attention, he has gained thousands of followers on social media. Almost a day ago, she had around 25,000 followers on IG – a number which has now increased to 83,200. Though Juliana and her husband Chris have now turned their accounts private, fans had already commented on posts. Many even chose to go through older posts, calling her out for threatening the Lakers icon.

Does Juliana Carlos husband dislike LeBron?

Her husband, Chris Carlos also went private post the incident at State Farm Arena. In her IG stories uploaded right after they were thrown out, Juliana reveals that her husband is a long-time Hawks fan. On their Instagram, the couple often post photos at the Hawks' home arena, attending most games with courtside tickets.

LeBron been living rent free in this guys head for YEARS ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/au5By3JJ7w — Ball Is Life ðŸ€ (@BaIIersOnly) February 3, 2021

However, users were able to find old posts by Carlos, which kinda confirmed Juliana's claim about him having a problem with the four-time NBA champions – even when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The posts are dated in 2017, a year after James won his third title. "Can you tell I don't like this guy," Carlos wrote in one post, while the other spoke about James almost sitting on his phone and wallet.

(Image credits: Juliana Carlos Instagram)