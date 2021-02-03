Who Is Chris Carlos? Juliana Carlos' Husband Also Had Verbal Spat With LeBron James

An Atlanta Hawks fan, Chris Carlos has found himself in hot water after a courtside altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Monday night. Carlos was attending the game with his wife Juliana Carlos and had courtside seats, before their feud with the Lakers star, which saw them kicked out of the State Farm Arena. The strife continued on social media, with Juliana apologising for her actions. Here's a look at who is Chris Carlos and the entire Chris Carlos Atlanta controversy.

Also Read: LeBron James Heckler Juliana Carlos Removed Mask While Hurling Abuses Towards Lakers Star

Juliana Carlos' husband: Who is Chris Carlos?

According to The Sun, Chris Carlos is a Georgia based partner at Republic National Distributing Co. The company is reportedly the second-largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in the US. Juliana Carlos' husband has previously served on the Board of Directors for the March of Dimes and committees for companies including Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Hospital and Murphy’s Heart. Carlos is also a philanthropist, supporting local charities and nonprofits such as the Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Zoo.

Also Read: LeBron James Heckler Juliana Carlos Won't Be Banned From Games Despite Petition From Fans

Carlos found himself facing the heat on social media, with netizens hitting out at the significant age gap between him and his wife Juliana. His wife famously was branded as 'courtside Karen' by LeBron James, a term for white women seeming to be entitled or demanding things beyond the normal. This all began after Juliana allegedly claimed that LeBron James started an altercation with Carlos. The duo was hurling abuses at each other before she stood up for her husband. The game was quickly paused, security officials rushed in, and Chris Carlos and his wife were ejected out of the State Farm Arena.

Also Read: NBA Investigates HEATED Incident Between LeBron James And 'Courtside Karen' Juliana Carlos

The NBA have now launched an investigation following the 'Courtside Karen' Instagram rant, where Juliana claimed that it was LeBron James who started the altercation. James meanwhile after the game said that the couple had gone a little overboard, and it was too close to comfort for him, but their actions did not warrant a sending off from the State Farm Arena. Juliana Carlos can be seen removing her mask during her argument with LeBron James, and the 25-year-old apologised for her actions on Instagram. Meanwhile, Carlos has a long-standing hatred for the Lakers star, and has time and again showcased it on his Instagram account. However, following the excessive trolling, the Atlanta Hawks fan has gone private on social media.

Also Read: Juliana Carlos Feels LeBron James' Wife Savannah Will Defend NBA Star, Posts On Instagram

(Image Courtesy: Juliana Carlos Instagram)