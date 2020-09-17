Paul George-Montrezl Harrell Had "heated" Argument During Clippers Loss To Nuggets

Despite their efforts throughout the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Clippers fell 3-4 to the Denver Nuggets, failing to make it to the Western Conference Finals. Paul Goerge struggled to score, ending the game with 10 points while shooting a low 25% from the field. Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points, while Montrezl Harrell posted a team-high 20 points off the bench. The team, which were one of the favourites to win the title, was aiming for their first-ever championship with Leonard and George on board. However, George stated that while they failed to meet expectations, this was not a "not a championship-or-bust year".

While Paul George believed the Clippers more time and chemistry together, everyone from the franchise was confident about their run this year. “We’re still in the driver’s seat,” George had said after Game 6, ensuring fans that it wasn't "panic mode". The Nuggets, however, overcame their 1-3 deficit. As per reports, the Clippers, despite boasting a talented roster, lacked the required chemistry and cohesion to bag the title, resulting in disappointment and frustration among players.

Clippers vs Nuggets: Paul George fight with Montrezl Harrell

As per recent reports, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell got into a "heated" argument during the series which ended with them hurling expletives at each other. According to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes, the argument came after George committed two turnovers in a minute, along with a lousy half-court pass to Harrell. Later, Harrell called out George about the pass, where George reportedly refused to take responsibility and said that Harrell could have "made the right play".

“You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” was said during the argument, where Harrell apparently refused to back down. Haynes reported that teammates clapped around them to camouflage and diffuse the situation, which quieted down after head coach Doc Rivers returned to go over their game strategy.

Paul George on the Clippers vs Nuggets series

“We’ve been very optimistic about us being together and building something going down the road.” pic.twitter.com/YYncxLDUqU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

Though George didn't admit they wanted a title, other players accepted that they were indeed aiming for a championship. “We got to get smarter,” Leonard stated, highlighting basketball IQ. Lou Williams accepted that they "ran into" a lot of issues which talent "bailed" them out of. "Chemistry didn’t,” Williams added. Both Leonard and George have one more year left in their contract and will have a player option in 2021-22.

(Image credits: LA Clippers Instagram)