Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Jacqueline Cruz Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications

Karl-Anthony Towns mother, Jacqueline Cruz, passed away due to coronavirus complication on Monday (Tuesday IST). She was admitted to the hospital last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19 along with her husband. In a video shared by Town last month, he revealed that while his father has been revealed from the hospital, his mother was in a coma after her health deteriorated.
April 13, 2020
The Towns family released a statement about Cruz's death through Minnesota Timberwolves, thanking everyone for the love and support they received during their difficult times. The referred to Cruz, who was 58, as the matriarch of their family, always providing them with strength and love. The Timberwolves spoke about her role in supporting Towns, stating that she was loved by everyone in their organization as she supported her son and his career in the NBA. The Towns family also extended their gratitude to the medical staff at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center who helped take for Towns' mother and cured his father.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.
In KAT's video, he revealed that after being admitted to the hospital, Cruz's health went ‘sideways’ quick. She had been then put on a ventilator because her lungs were ‘getting worse’ and was confused by the entire situation. Soon after that, she was placed in a medically induced coma, which was when Towns had last talked to her.