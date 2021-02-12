Karl-Anthony Towns On Overcoming COVID-19 And Tragedy: I’m Not Ready For The Retired Life

This week, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court vs the Los Angeles Clippers after missing 13 games following his COVID-19 diagnosis. After a year of tragedy, Towns' own COVID-19 diagnosis was difficult to deal with, especially as his underlying genetics made the situation complicated. Finally back, Towns spoke about his problems in a recent interview, and how he wishes to continue playing basketball.

Also read | Karl-Anthony Towns opens up on losing SEVEN family members including mother to COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns interview reveals how he felt about his COVID-19 diagnosis and more

After losing his mother Jacqueline Cruz to COVID-19, Towns has been in an accident while losing several loved ones to the virus. “I was worried at points early on because of how serious everything got,” Towns said after his game against the Clippers. Due to underlying conditions, he was a high-risk case, especially as COVID did not 'treat' him well.

He revealed that his nice and nephew had cried upon hearing the news, worried that Towns would end up like their grandmother. His father had called him often, fearing any of those phone calls could be their last conversation. Still, Towns was determined to fight on, not yet ready to hang up his jersey.

Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods also helped him, both during COVID-19 and after his accident. “I just have been through so much that it numbs you a lot to stuff,” Towns said, blaming it all on the tragedy he has seen. The 25-year-old looks at it as a humbling experience, not ready for the retired life. "I’m glad to be back," he declared.

He also spoke about being guilty about the treatment he received, donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 related support.

Towns was also against the NBA All-Star Game in March. "I personally don’t believe there should be an All-Star Game. But what the hell do I know?” Towns said, albeit sarcastically. “Obviously I haven’t dealt with COVID. I’m probably not the guy to ask for insight. What do I know about COVID, right?”

Still, Towns believes the game could bring normalcy and is okay to resume his season.

Also read | Karl-Anthony Towns mother Jacqueline Cruz dies due to COVID-19 complications

Karl-Anthony Towns COVID-19 statement

This is news to me! Last time I checked, I was gonna go through shootaround and see how I feel. Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well. https://t.co/1fZHSTWnEt — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 10, 2021

Also read | Karl-Anthony Towns aiming to heal himself 'through others' to cope with mother's death

Timberwolves fixtures

Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets – February 12, 7:00 PM EST (February 13, 5:30 AM IST)

Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors – February 14, 7:00 PM EST (February 15, 5:30 AM IST)

Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers – February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 6:30 AM IST)

Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers – February 17, 8:00 PM EST (February 18, 6:30 AM IST)

Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors – February 19, 9:00 PM EST (February 20, 7:30 AM IST)

Also read | Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he was hit by drunk driver and hospitalised during offseason

(Image credits: Karl-Anthony Towns Instagram)