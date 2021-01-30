Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He Was Hit By Drunk Driver And Hospitalised During Offseason

On Tuesday, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed an incident that happened to him just before the start of the NBA 2020-21 season. On an Instagram Q&A on his story, Towns said that he was hit by a drunk driver in Southern California during the offseason which left him hospitalised. Earlier in the season, the 25-year-old confirmed that he lost six family members as well as his mother due to coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Sensational Block Over LeBron James STUNS NBA Fans On Twitter

Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalised? What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns during offseason?

During an Instagram Q&A session with his fans, Towns was asked how he was able to overcome so much adversity recently following the death of his mother, Jacqueline Towns and six other family members due to COVID-19. Towns recently contracted the virus and is out of action until he recovers. The two-time NBA All-Star, however, highlighted the importance of having a support system and thanked his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, for helping him through several tough situations.

ALSO READ: NBA Fan Ejected From Lakers Game For Holding Up ‘LeBron Is A Racist, Narcissist’ Shirts

Towns also confirmed that he had been hospitalised after being a victim in a drunk driving accident in broad daylight during the NBA offseason. "My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2 pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down”, he wrote.

ALSO READ: LeBron James And Davis On Having Trouble Believing Kobe's Death: "Legends Never Die"

Although Towns didn't share any other details of being the victim in a drunk driving accident, it seemed that his injuries were somewhat serious which is why he needed to visit the hospital. Fortunately for Towns and the Timberwolves, he was able to recover in time for the NBA season. However, Towns has been out of action since contracting COVID-19 at the start of this month.

He dealt with a wrist injury prior to that and has played in just four games for the Timberwolves this season. The Timberwolves are having a horrendous campaign this season as they currently sit 15th in the Western Conference NBA standings.

ALSO READ: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Slam 'Old Heads' After Shaq Publicly Criticises Mitchell

Image Credits - Karl-Anthony Towns Instagram