Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up On losing SEVEN Family Members Including Mother To COVID-19

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has revealed that he is still mourning the death of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who passed away due to COVID-19 earlier this year, in April. Towns went on to add that the upcoming NBA season won't be easy for him since he's lost a total of seven family members to the deadly bug. Towns explained that he lost another one of his uncles due to COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Karl-Antony Towns opens up on off-court issues

On March 25, Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional video on Instagram explaining that his mother Jacqueline had been placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma following COVID-19 complications. Jacqueline then tragically passed away on April 13 at the age of 58. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Towns revealed that he also lost his six other family members due to coronavirus, including an uncle who passed away on Thursday.

He said, "I've not been in a good place since my mom passed away in April. I've been through a lot this year and it obviously began with her. But only last night I got a call and was told that my uncle had passed away after contracting the virus. Over the past seven months, I've seen a lot of coffins and lost seven members of my family. It feels like I've been hardened a little bit by life and humbled."

KAT on returning to play after losing his mother and six others to COVID, including an uncle just last night. pic.twitter.com/TzkmcPqQK6 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 4, 2020

Towns' father, Karl Towns Sr. also contacted the virus earlier this year but managed to recover. However, the 25-year-old, who is set to enter his sixth season with the Timberwolves explained that although basketball used to be his "therapy", returning to the court will have a different feeling now.

"It always brought me a smile when I saw my mom at the baseline and in the stand, just having a good time while watching me play. It is going to be hard to play. It's going to be difficult to say this is therapy anymore. I don't think [playing basketball] will ever be therapy for me again. But it will give me a chance to relive the good memories I had.", he added.

The two-time NBA All-star concluded by stating, "I don't wish what I went through on anyone else but the disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people". In March, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for COVID-19 testing.

