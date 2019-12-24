Kawhi Leonard's Move To Lakers Fell Over Demands For 'illegal Perks' By His Camp

Kawhi Leonard opted to enter Free Agency after winning the NBA championship last season with the Toronto Raptors. He was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for most of the off-season but ended up joining their city rivals - LA Clippers instead. While the Lakers supporters would have been undoubtedly upset that such a big move failed to materialise, reports emerge revealing more about the collapse of the proposed move.

Kawhi Leonard's uncle's list of requests before he would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers:



- A partial ownership share in the franchise

- Private plane access

- A brand new house

- A guaranteed amount of endorsement money



NBA: Kawhi Leonard's failed Lakers move

According to The Athletic, Kawhi Leonard's camp, most notably his uncle Dennis Robertson asked the Lakers and other interested teams for some illegal benefits for Leonard to sign with the franchise. The report suggests that Robertson asked the team officials for part ownership of the franchise, a house, a private plane and guaranteed endorsement money. It further adds that Robertson made the requests to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss over several phone calls. However, the benefits that Robertson demanded were not allowed under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement and Buss immediately rebuffed those demands.

Kawhi Leonard eventually signed with Lakers' city rivals LA Clippers. He reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $103 million with the Clippers. The 28-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season and has already forged a strong partnership with fellow guard Paul George. The Clippers are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 22-10 (win-loss) record, while LeBron James-led Lakers top the conference with a 24-6 record.

Amidst such allegations of illegal demands, many called for the NBA to open an investigation on Kawhi Leonard's Clippers deal. According to the report, although no evidence exists indicating a potential foul-play in the deal, the league would be open to initiating an investigation if and when any new conclusive details emerge regarding the deal.

