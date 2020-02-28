Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star Could Miss Friday Game Vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers take on Denver Nuggets in an NBA regular-season game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). The Clippers seem to be injury-free before their clash against the Nuggets, however, rumours have emerged that star player Kawhi Leonard might be missing from action. Fans have thus also posed the all-important question - ‘is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?’

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Could Lakers Drop LeBron James And AD?

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Kent Bazemore scores 23 PTS off the bench to lead the @SacramentoKings past LAC.



De'Aaron Fox: 20 PTS, 8 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 20 PTS

Kawhi Leonard: 31 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/MkkKpD4sV4 — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2020

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers stars doubtful after an elbow injury

Reports emerged that the former Toronto Raptors star might be a doubt for the clash against Nuggets. Leonard has been in fine form for the Clippers this season and has helped in lifting the Clippers to third in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers would hop on to any chance that gives way to a Kawhi Leonard return in the game against Nuggets, as a win gives them a chance to move to second in the Western Conference table.

Also Read: Davis Leads Way In Lakers' Seventh Straight Win, James Out

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

Kawhi Leonard was in the thick of the action against Phoenix Suns. However, a minor injury has put his prospects of facing the Nuggets in question but the Clippers are yet to name him as a probable for the Nuggets clash. The forward is essential to their run in the business end of the NBA season. However, a Kawhi Leonard return is only possible against the Denver Nuggets subject to medical clearance.

Also Read: Thunder Vs Bucks Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Kawhi Leonard stats before the injury

Kawhi Leonard has featured in 45 games for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. The forward averages 27.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.3 per cent from the field, 36.9 per cent from beyond the arc and 90.2 per cent from the free-throw line. Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in July 2019, for a reported three-year $103 million deal, which included an opt-out clause in 2021.

When is Kawhi Leonard coming back? Kawhi Leonard injury might result in him missing the Nuggets clash

While it is not yet certain whether Kawhi Leonard is set to miss some basketball action, fans can hope for a Kawhi Leonard return during the Clippers clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on the weekend. Leonard might also feature in the game vs Nuggets. For the ‘is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight’ question, it would be prudent to believe that the forward is likely to take the court on Friday.

Also Read: What Happened To LeBron James? Lakers Fans Sweat Over Superstar's Latest Injury