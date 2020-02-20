KB Vs ZAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Team News, Top Picks

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria will go head-to-head against Zalgiris Kaunas in the 25th round of the ongoing Euro League. The game will be played on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 9:00 PM (local timings). Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria are placed on the fourteenth position in the standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 9-15 in the 24 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Zalgiris Kaunas are at the thirteenth spot of the standings. They have also registered a win-loss record of 9-15 in the 24 games they've played so far. However, Zalgiris Kaunas have more points than Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz. The match will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

KB Vs ZAL game schedule

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 (February 21, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 9:00 PM Local, 1:30 AM IST (February 21, 2020)

KB Vs ZAL Dream11: Team Squads

KB Vs ZAL Dream11: Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz squad

Pierria Henry, Luca Vildoza, Jayson Granger, Semaj Christon, Sergi Garcia, Lautaro Lopez, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Miguel Gonzalez, Shavon Shields, Zoran Dragic, Tornike Shengelia, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Youssoupha Fall, Michael Eric, Ilimane Diop

KB Vs ZAL Dream11: Zalgiris Kaunas squad

Marius Grigonis, Lukas Lekavicius, Rokas Jokubaitis, Kerr Kriisa, K.c Rivers, Arturas Milaknis, Karolis Lukosiunas, Thomas Walkup, Edgaras Ulanovas, Nigel Hayes, Paulius Jankunas, Errikas Venskus, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Jock Landale, Martinas Geben

KLB Vs ZAL Dream11: Top Picks

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Luca Vildoza, Tornike Shengelia, Youssoupha Fall

Zalgiris Kaunas: Lukas Lekavicius, Thomas Walkup, Zach Leday

KB Vs ZAL Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Luca Vildoza, Lukas Lekavicius

Shooting Guard: Arturas Milaknis, Matt Janning

Small Forward: Thomas Walkup

Power Forward: Tornike Shengelia (SP)

Centre: Zach Leday, Youssoupha Fall

KB Vs ZAL Dream11 prediction

Zalgiris Kaunas starts as favourites to win the game.

KB Vs ZAL Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

