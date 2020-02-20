ROM Vs ESP Dream11 FIBA EuroBasket Prediction, Squad Details And Top Picks

Romania will be facing Spain for the Federation International Basketball Association (FIBA) Group A EuroBasket International qualifiers. The game will take place at City Arena in Cluj-Napoca, BTarena on Thursday, February 20, 6:00 PM CAT (9:30 PM IST). Spain are ranked 2nd on the FIBA World Rankings by Nike. Romania, on the other hand, are ranked 54th on the table. Viewers can play the ROM vs ESP game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ROM vs ESP Dream11 team predictions, squad details and more.

ROM vs ESP Dream11 team preview and player performances

Spain are the current FIBA Basketball World Cup title winners. They won all other championships last season – Under 16s, 17s, 18s and 20s. However, they lost the FIBA EuroBasket in 2017, winning the 3rd place. Romania did not make it past the group stage during the EuroBasket Championship. The team has also recruited younger players, hoping to advance to the playoffs this season.

ROM vs ESP Dream 11 team squad details

ROM vs ESP Dream11 team squad – Romania

Kristopher Richard, Lucas Tohatan, Dragos Diculescu, Mirel Dragoste, Tudor Gheorghe, Radu Paliciuc, Radu Virna, Bogdan Popa, Alex Olah, Emanuel Cate, Rarer Uta, Mihai Marius Maciuca.

ROM vs ESP Dream11 team squad – Spain

Rodrigo San Miguel, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Ferran Bassas, Dario Brizuela, Nacho Llovet, Sebastian Saiz, Carlos Alocen, Santi Yista, Xavier Rabaseda, Dani Diez, Javier Beiran, Victor Arteaga.

ROM vs ESP Dream11 team prediction

Point Guard: G Watson, Sebastian Saiz

Shooting Guard: Dario Brizuela

Small forward: Xavier Rabaseda

Power forward: Emanuel Cate (SP)

Centre: Nacho Llovet, Victor Arteaga, Alex Olah

Note - The ROM vs ESP Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

