Kelly Oubre Jr Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend, Receipts Shared On Instagram

In June, Phoneix Suns star Kelly Oubre Jr confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend, Shylyn. Since then, the 24-year-old has often shared photos with his girlfriend, usually accompanied by a sweet caption. However, according to a recent Instagram post, Kelly Oubre Jr allegedly cheated on his girlfriend with two Instagram models.

Kelly Oubre Jr cheating on girlfriend?

According to an Instagram post by The Shade Room, Kelly Oubre Jr cheated on Shylyn with IG model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza. As per the receipts shared, the incident took place when Powell and Aliza landed in Phoenix, after which they met Oubre. The post revealed that they were kicked off the plane and were forced to land in Phoenix. "Notice: Your action may be in violation of federal law," read the paper given to them after being kicked off the plane.

The Phoenix star apparently found out they had landed in the city and sent a text to one of them, asking to meet at a hotel room he had booked. They also revealed that Powell took a video while walking with one of his security guards when he "showed up at the spot". The source further added that Powell and Oubre Jr had been talking ever since he returned to Denver in October last year. "Y’all know he got a girlfriend that he posts on Instagram. He acts so in love but he’s really kicking it with my homegirls," the post read.

Kelly Oubre Jr Instagram: Kelly Oubre Jr girlfriend post

The gossip site also added that security had reportedly taken Powell's phone, but she still made the video. While Powell did share the video at the airport in her story, the text messages do not include Oubre Jr's name. The Suns forward is yet to make any kind of statement about the matter.

The comments on the Instagram post were mostly by shocked fans, some even referencing the previous Snoop Dogg scandal. Powell had leaked clips of herself with the rapper in May and Snoop Dogg was accused of cheating on his wife Shante Broadus with Powell since last year. "U ever watch somebody u love turn into somebody u dont know," Broadus wrote on social media after the incident.

(Image credits: Kelly Oubre Jr Instagram, Celina Powell Instagram)