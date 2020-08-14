Kendall Jenner Heads Out To Watch Rumoured Boyfriend Devin Booker's Game At LA Spot

Kendall Jenner has often been linked with NBA star Devin Booker over the past few months. The pair have been seen hanging out during quarantine and recently were under the spotlight for interacting on Instagram. Kendall Jenner was recently spotted making her way to watch Devin Bookers' NBA game on TV.

Kendall Jenner heads out to watch Devin Booker's game against Dallas Mavericks

On Thursday (Friday IST), Kendall Jenner headed out of her hometown of LA to watch Devin Booker's game against the Dallas Mavericks with her friends. While Jenner made her way to watch her rumoured partner's game, Booker was staying at the NBA bubble, where teams are staying in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As Booker and the Phoenix Suns didn't qualify for the NBA playoffs despite an 8-0 record at the bubble, they will be heading home soon.

While Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are yet to confirm their relationship and make it public, both were seen interacting and flirting on Instagram. Jenner posted a video this week, captioned with a strawberry. Booker commented with an "I like strawberries", to which Jenner responded with multiple strawberries. Their interaction convinced fans that though people close to the couple have claimed they are friends, both have been merely been keeping their relationship under wraps. Jenner has previously dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin. Booker, on the hand, has previously dated Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods, who was isolated after she kissed Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Devin Booker dropped 35 on the Thunder then simped on Kendall jenners Instagram less than an hour later this man must be stopped pic.twitter.com/ceGr55xP9q — owen (@jokicfan) August 10, 2020

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend? Since when has the couple been dating?

Sometime after the NBA season was suspended, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted driving down to Sedona. They were also photographed after making a halt near Arizona City. Sources added that both Devin Booker and Kendell Jenner were out for 'much-needed air'. The couple has reportedly been "running in the same social circles" since 2018. In June, the two were spotted at a sushi joint in Malibu before Booker travelled to the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World.

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns Twitter and AP)