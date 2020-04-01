The Debate
Kendrick Perkins Slapped With $16,000 Fortnite Bill After Kids Use Credit Card Blatantly

Basketball News

Kendrick Perkins kids: Former Boston Celtics star and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed that his kids once spent $16,000 on the game Fortnite.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendrick Perkins kids

Kendrick Perkins' kids apparently spent $16,000 on the video game Fortnite recently. The former Boston Celtics player revealed that after his kids spent the money, his card was declined at a store. The Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill story about Kendrick Perkins kids spending $16,000 was shared online as people reacted and created memes about the situation. 

Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill:  Kendrick Perkins kids spent $16,000 on a video game

Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill: Kendrick Perkins kids spent $16k without his knowledge 

Perkins revealed the story while hosting ESPN’s Hoop Streams on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST). The NBA veteran was at the store when his card was declined. When he checked with the bank, he found $16,000 worth of bills on his card for Fortnite. His two sons apparently bought skins every day, which he had no idea about. Fortnite can be downloaded for free, but has many in-game purchases. 

Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill: People react to Kendrick Perkins kids spending on Fortnite

Kendrick Perkins salary: What is the current Kendrick Perkins salary?

According to Hoops Hype, the current Kendrick Perkins salary figure is around $1.5 million. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN and also hosts their show Hoop Streams. Perkins played 15 years in the league and according to Kendrick Perkins NBA stats, he averaged 5.4 points per game. 

First Published:
