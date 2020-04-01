Kendrick Perkins Slapped With $16,000 Fortnite Bill After Kids Use Credit Card Blatantly

Kendrick Perkins' kids apparently spent $16,000 on the video game Fortnite recently. The former Boston Celtics player revealed that after his kids spent the money, his card was declined at a store. The Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill story about Kendrick Perkins kids spending $16,000 was shared online as people reacted and created memes about the situation.

Perkins revealed the story while hosting ESPN’s Hoop Streams on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST). The NBA veteran was at the store when his card was declined. When he checked with the bank, he found $16,000 worth of bills on his card for Fortnite. His two sons apparently bought skins every day, which he had no idea about. Fortnite can be downloaded for free, but has many in-game purchases.

Kendrick Perkins Fortnite Bill: People react to Kendrick Perkins kids spending on Fortnite

Big fella appears to have taken it quite well. $16,000! That would be it for Fortnite and a whole lot of other nights. — Northern Lights Sports (@NLightsSports) March 31, 2020

I find it more shocking his credit card limit is only 16k — Sank411 (@sank411) March 31, 2020

Now that’s what I call a pro gamer move — Josh Rosen Fan Account (@fan_rosen) March 31, 2020

Kids need to chill with that game — Tyler_Bubble (@TylerBubble) March 31, 2020

Kendrick Perkins salary: What is the current Kendrick Perkins salary?

According to Hoops Hype, the current Kendrick Perkins salary figure is around $1.5 million. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN and also hosts their show Hoop Streams. Perkins played 15 years in the league and according to Kendrick Perkins NBA stats, he averaged 5.4 points per game.

