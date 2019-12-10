NBA Throwback: Tracy McGrady Scores 13 Points In 33 Seconds To Lead Houston To An Epic Win

Tracy McGrady has had many memorable moments in his trophy-laden NBA career. McGrady is a seven-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA scoring champion, seven-time All-NBA selection and one-time winner of the NBA Most Improved Player Award. However, one of Tracy McGrady's best moments came in the final game of the 2004 season. In that game, he single-handedly won the game for Houston Rockets against San Antonio Spurs.

15 years ago today, Tracy McGrady put together one of the greatest individual comebacks of all time.



IN JUST 33 SECONDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9b3tKoxsdl — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2019

NBA: Tracy McGrady's 13 points finish

The Houston Rockets were trailing 76-68 with less than a minute to play. The Rockets looked destined for a defeat, but Tracy McGrady had other ideas. McGrady shot 4-for-4 from outside the arc in addition to recording one steal and one free throw to put the game away. He ended with 33 points including eight rebounds, two assists and five steals. He went on a three-point salvo, knocking down four treys to lead the Houston Rockets to a 81-80 victory. It was definitely one of the harshest finishes in NBA history.

Watch Tracy McGrady's 13 points help Houston Rockets sink Spurs

Tracy McGrady: One of NBA's greats

Tracy McGrady had a stellar NBA career that spanned over 15 years. McGrady predominantly represented the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets, before short stints at New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Qingdao DoubleStar Eagles and San Antonio Spurs. He was installed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. Tracy McGrady has worked as a basketball analyst while playing professional baseball for the Atlantic League’s Sugar Land Skeeters since retiring in 2013.

