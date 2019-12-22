Kevin Durant Gives Out Holiday Gifts To 40 Homeless Kids Ahead Of Christmas

Brooklyn Nets made blockbuster signings of the season by landing superstars Kevin Durant from Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving from Boston Celtics during the off-season. The two were expected to feature together this season, but the Nets fans will have to wait until next season as their new signing Durant is still recovering from his Achilles injury which he suffered while playing for Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season. With the absence of Durant in the side, the Nets are 15-13 in the season at the moment. They occupy the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference.

NBA: Kevin Durant gives early Christmas present

In Manhattan yesterday, Kevin Durant gave out holiday gifts to 40 kids whose families are homeless. It was part of his charity’s annual tradition. pic.twitter.com/6vFsxsfsYm — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 20, 2019

With Christmas just around the corner, the Nets forward decided to surprise nearly 40 kids of homeless families by giving away surprise Christmas gifts which is a part of his charity’s annual tradition. Durant has done a lot of charity work in his career so far and the injury did not deter the two-time Finals MVP from doing charity work once again.

NBA: Kevin Durant could make Nets title contenders

When Durant comes back to play for Nets in the 2020-21 edition, the team will arguably turn out to be genuine title contenders. Durant will join the likes of Kyrie Irving, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan next season and will compete for a championship next season. The 10-time All-Star, Durant averages 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 games. The former MVP is one of the best scorers of all time and Nets fans can’t wait to see Durant getting back to his groove with Irving by his side.

