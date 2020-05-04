Klay Thompson's Documentary 'Above The Waves' Set To Be Released On May 6

Documentaries seem to be the new trend among NBA stars these days. In the wake of the success of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has released the trailer of his new documentary. Titled Above The Waves, the short documentary will revolve around Klay Thompson's horrific ACL injury during the 2019 NBA Finals and his subsequent rehab for the entirety of the 2019/20 NBA season.

Klay Thompson documentary, Above The Waves release date and more

Klay Thompson took to social media to announce the details about the Above The Waves release date. The documentary will be made available for streaming on Wednesday, May 6. As mentioned, Above The Waves will take an in-depth look at Thompson's injury, Warriors subsequently losing the NBA Finals to the Raptors and Thompson's long and winding road to recovery. Thompson is yet to make his comeback from injury. He is reportedly working on his rehab during the NBA suspension.

Nothing’s stopping me from coming back stronger. Stay tuned for ABOVE THE WAVES presented by @KPThrive, the full story about my physical and mental recovery from my ACL injury. Streaming on May 6th. #TrainTheMind pic.twitter.com/i7MbAzbgmn — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) May 1, 2020

"I felt my knee, like, shift," Klay Thompson said in the trailer. "I gave that game my heart, that series, that whole season. But you can either, you know, feel sorry for yourself or you can work even harder." The Klay Thompson documentary is expected to feature some behind-the-scenes footage of his injury and recovery. Thompson's injury and Stephen Curry injuring himself at the start of the current season meant the Steve Kerr-led Warriors struggled for most of the campaign.

Before the NBA was suspended due to COVID-19, Warriors were the worst side in the league with an abysmal 15-50 (win-loss) record. The poor Warriors' campaign is also expected to play a part in his documentary.

Klay Thompson injury update

Thompson suffered a torn ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Warriors were already down 2-3 in the series and were trailing by three points before Thompson was forced to leave the court due to the injury. Raptors went on to win the game and thus winning their first NBA championship.

The three-time NBA champion suffered multiple setbacks on his road to recovery. Back in March, Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed Thompson's rehab was forced to be halted due to the lockdown. As the guard could not train with the team, the five-time NBA All-Star was restricted to training alone with his trainer. Klay Thompson is expected to join the Warriors side ahead of the 2020/20 season.

