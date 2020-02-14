Kevin Durant Reveals Getting Frustrated Over OKC’s Inefficiency Before Warriors Trade

Kevin Durant started playing for OKC Thunder in the NBA 2008-09 season, before leaving for the Warriors after nine seasons. Durant's move may have been controversial but it led him to win two back-to-back NBA Championships with the Warriors. While Kevin Durant was consistent, OKC was not, which led to his eventual exit in 2017.

NBA 2019-20: Why did Kevin Durant leave OKC for the Warriors?

After Kevin Durant's initial seasons with the OKC, the team made it to the playoffs in every season except for 2014-15. While the team had a good roster, they never won a championship. In the 2011-12 season, OKC made it to the finals but lost to the Heat 4-1. Over the years, Kevin Durant grew frustrated, which became the reason for his exit.

In a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast, Durant revealed that he had needed a change. Though all his teammates were talented, no one could shoot or handle the ball, and he was tired of being the one to score and make three-pointers all the time. While he was playing with players like Serge Ibaka and Russell Westbrook, Durant had made up his mind to leave the team. Back then, OKC's strength lied in athleticism and not shooting. Three years later, Russell Westbrook left the OKC for Houston Rockets.

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant wanted to play with the Warriors and live at the bay

Kevin Durant on his decision to leave OKC for the Warriors: “It didn’t matter if we had won or lost the series. I wanted to play there and live in the bay.” pic.twitter.com/v52aL2vRuI — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) February 6, 2020

Kevin Durant was with the Warriors for three years before moving to the Brooklyn Nets during last year's offseason. Durant was injured during last year's NBA finals and suffered from an Achilles Heel injury. According to reports, Kevin Durant won't be able to play the NBA 2019-20 regular or postseason.

