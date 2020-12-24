Kevin Durant Hits Back At Charles Barkley With One Word Reply During Awkward Exchange

After more than a year of waiting, Kevin Durant was back on the court as he made his Brooklyn Nets debut against former side Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). KD had been out of action after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while playing for the Warriors in the Game 5 of the 2018/19 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. And while the 32-year-old was full of energy on the court, he had little time for his post-match duties, looking visibly disinterested while speaking to Charles Barkley.

Warriors vs Nets: Charles Barkley stumped by Kevin Durant's disinterest during post-game interview

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant have had their clashes before, but the former seemingly had no interest to add onto it after his return to court on Tuesday night. Barkley, who is an analyst on the Emmy-Award Winning Inside The NBA show, asked Durant about his rehab process leading up to his return to the court. The former 76ers man asked, “There was talk about you coming back for the playoffs last year. So, you’ve really just been working on your game trying to get back your timing and conditioning, really to be honest, correct?”. To which the Nets star simply replied with a simple “Yeah”.

The NBA on TNT crew just roasted Kevin Durant's postgame interview because they thought it was low energy 👀 pic.twitter.com/eA69Pz9Ylw — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 23, 2020

An awkward silence followed the Kevin Durant interview, before Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley proceeded to roast the former Warriors man's response. Johnson attempted to stop Barkley, O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, saying, "Be nice," but O'Neal and Barkley had already pulled up their socks. Barkley meanwhile didn’t seem to be too bothered by Durant and simply responded by saying “I don’t get sensitive about these guys". Chuck further believed that KD's demeanour could be in support of Kyrie Irving, who Barkley had termed had slammed by as him to “Stop acting like you’re the smartest person in the world".

O'Neal joked that the Kevin Durant interview did not have much energy, before enacting the 32-year-old's in the roast that followed. Durant nonetheless wouldn't bee too neither with the roast, having enjoyed a stellar comeback to the NBA. Playing against his former team, KD registered 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in three quarters as the Nets cruised to a 125-99 win against Warriors. Brooklyn would hope that the 32-year-old can continue his good form when they face off against the Boston Celtics during the weekend.

(Image Courtesy: NBA on TNT YouTube)