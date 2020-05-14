Kevin Durant Reveals He Will Be Back 'when It's Time' After Successful Recovery

Kevin Durant has been sidelined for the entire NBA 2019-20 season due to his Achilles injury. Though multiple NBA reports have speculated the time of Durant's return, the Brooklyn Nets star might not return for the 2020-21 season as well. In a recent interview, Durant refused to provide a date for his NBA return as he continues to rehab for his ruptured Achilles and recovers from COVID-19. Durant injured himself during Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals and was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days after the league announced their suspension.

Kevin Durant reveals that he will 'be back when it's time'

Kevin Durant recently appeared on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio, where he discussed his injury and return to the game. The 2014 NBA MVP stated that he will be back 'when it's time'. Durant added that no one from the Nets is rushing him to get back, and he can take his time to get healthy. However, Durant revealed that everyone is anxious about how the team will 'fit together', especially him and Kyrie Irving as it is a new situation. While there have been rumours about Durant returning if the NBA season resumes, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated reported that the ten-time NBA All-Star will not return this season.

A week ago reports stated that Nets GM Sean Marks revealed that the organization will not push Durant to return before he is ready. As per Mark, Durant knows his body better than anybody else and the Nets will give him time to recover properly. Marks added that the Nets performance team and training staff have managed to do a 'tremendous job' getting Durant to this point. However, no one is aware of how it will be for the body to recover from COVID-19. Since they have so much invested in a player like Durant, they would never push him to make a comeback. Durant will be back on the court when the timing is right and he has healed completely, said Marks. Marks also added that before the pandemic, Durant was nearing his full strength and was looking like Kevin Durant again.

The Nets signed Durant in a four-year $164 million deal last year. Reports state that the team had already decided that Durant's return would be for the 2020-21 season. Though Durant had been medically cleared to play, his COVID-19 diagnosis has pushed his return ahead.

