Kevin Durant Wrote 'Black Lives Matter' On His Sneakers After Eric Garner's Death In 2014

In 2014, the NBA raised its voice against Eric Garner's death, who fell victim to police brutality. Most of the NBA players showed their support by wearing 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts. Kevin Durant, who then played for the OKC Thunder, took a stand by writing 'Black Lives Matter' on his sneakers. Durant did not wear the t-shirt but spoke about the issue during an interview, clearly stating that he supports the movement.

Kevin Durant sneakers with 'Black Lives Matter' written on them

Kevin Durant wrote “Black Lives Matter” on his sneakers in 2014 after Eric Garner was killed by police pic.twitter.com/IIFDf7n1Vi — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) June 3, 2020

Kevin Durant sneakers: Kevin Durant wrote Black Lives Matter on his sneakers after Eric Garner death

Durant wore the sneakers during a December 12 game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. He wrote the message on his Nike KD 6 sneakers which he wore during the game. As per reports, it was the first time a player wrote a message on shoes to address an issue. Kevin Durant also added a reference to the Bible's Ephesians 3:20 verse which reads, 'Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us'.

Eric Garner death: Kevin Durant on players wearing 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts

Derrick Rose, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant were among the NBA stars who donned the t-shirt to raise their voice against Eric Garner's death. When asked about why he did not wear the t-shirt, Durant stated that he really respects the players who did, starting with Derrick Rose, who started it. Durant added that while it might make some people uncomfortable, he is glad they stood up for what believed in it during a VladTV interview. He further added that as a citizen, he was first confused about the situation and wanted to gather all facts first. However, he only wanted what was 'right' for the country and uniting everyone. He explained that he would do his part every day, and then 'grow from there'. Some fans criticised Durant's reaction back then as his answers were 'diplomatic'.

Black Lives Matter: George Floyd protests continue in the USA

Currently, the NBA is speaking up for George Floyd's unjust death. Floyd was murdered by a police officer while in custody despite saying that he was unable to breathe. His death sparked protests all around the NBA, and players posted photos of NBA stars like James and Bryant wearing the 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts again. Durant is yet to make a statement on George Floyd's death, but his establishments have donated in Floyd's honour.