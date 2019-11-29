SAS Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Other Game Details

San Antonio Spurs will host Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 7:00 AM IST. Fans can also play the SAS vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAS vs LAC Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

SAS vs LAC Dream11 Preview

San Antonio Spurs are placed 13th on the Western Conference points table, winning just 6 games and losing 13 matches so far. In their last 2 games, Spurs lost to Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers by the scores of 113-101 and 114-104 respectively. With the poor record, they have less probability to win this game.

The Los Angeles Clippers are ranked 3rd on the points table of the Western Conference. They have won 14 games and lost 5 games so far. The Clippers' last victory was against Memphis Grizzlies in which they scored 121 points while the opponent team scored 119 points. They have a great possibility of winning this game which will help them to secure second place.

SAS vs LAC squads

San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Daulton Hommes, Keldon Johnson, Dedric Lawson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Donte Grantham, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Mathias Lessort, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

SAS vs LAC Dream11 team

Point-guards: Patty Mills (Vice-Captain)

Shooting-guards: Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams (Captain)

Small-forwards: Paul George, Maurice Harkless, Rudy Gay

Power-forwards: JaMychal Green

Centre: LaMarcus Aldridge

SAS vs LAC Dream11 prediction

LA Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The SAS vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.