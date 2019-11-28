BKN VS BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Brooklyn Nets' four-game winning streak was halted by Boston Celtics on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India). With the sides meeting again two days later, it'll be interesting to see how the Nets plan a comeback. Keep reading for the BKN bs BOS Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks.

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Date: Friday, November 29, 2019

Time: 10:30 PM (IST)

BKN vs BOS Dream11 prediction

The Brooklyn Nets dropped to ninth with a record of 9 wins and 9 losses while the Boston Celtics remain second behind the Milwaukee Bucks with 13 wins and 4 losses. Celtics' Kemba Walker returned from a neck injury to score a season-high 39 points to help beat the Nets 121-110. Jaylen Brown added 22 points while Jason Tatum added 16 points to help Celtics to a 7-0 record at home. Garett Temple scored 22 points for the Nets but couldn't help his side through in Boston.

Kemba Walker sure made his presence felt Wednesday night, as he dropped a season-high 39 points during our 121-110 win over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/ECDQu7fyvD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 28, 2019

BKN vs BOS squads

Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

Boston Celtics squad

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BKN vs BOS Dream11 injury news

Boston Celtics: Tacko Fall (bruise), Gordon Hayward (hand)

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving (shoulder), DeAndre Jordan (ankle), Caris LeVert (thumb)

BKN vs BOS Dream11 team

Point-guards: Kemba Walker (BOS) (Captain)

Shooting-guards: Jaylen Brown (BOS)

Small-forwards: Jayson Tatum (BOS), Garrett Temple (BKN)

Power-forwards: Taurean Prince (BKN), Daniel Theis (BOS)

Centre: Enes Kanter (BOS), Jarett Allen (BKN)

Note - The BKN vs BOS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

