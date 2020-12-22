Last Updated:

NBA 2020-21 Season: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Safety Protocols And Free Agency

NBA 2020-21 season: The upcoming NBA season will begin on December 22 with one half of the regular season, leading to an All-Star Break in March.

nba 2020-21 season

After a long, COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season, the NBA will return on December 22. With only one half of the 72-game regualr season revealed, the league has prepared itself with numerous safety protocols. Games could be cancelled in case of an outbreak, with no fans in attendance. However, the league will also hold a play-in tournament before the NBA playoffs, hoping to wrap up ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. 

NBA 2020-21 season: NBA Season Opener

TEAM DATE/TIME NATIONAL BROADCAST

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets

 December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST)

TNT

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers

 December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST)

TNT

NBA safety protocols

The NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus. 

Steps/guidelines for when a player can return after COVID-19 recovery

  • Twelve days have passed since the player's first positive COVID-19 test
  • The player is now asymptomatic and without reinfection concerns
  • Team doctor has to clear the player for return
  • The league doctor has been consulted and has no objections

Protocol if the player has been in contact with any family member/friend/worker with COVID

  • The player in contact with someone with COVID-19 is not to enter team facilities
  • The player cannot workout with the team, or interact with other players/staff till a test is conducted
  • Team doctor need to clear the player to return

Key dates

  • December 22 to March 4, 2021 – Regular season (first half)
  • March 5 to 10 – NBA All-Star break
  • March 11 to May 16 – Regular season (second half)
  • May 13 to 15 – Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement
  • May 18 to 21 – NBA play-in tournament
  • May 22 to July 22 – NBA Playoffs

NBA free agency

This offseason, one could say that the Milwaukee Bucks won free agency, managing to resign reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokunmpo. As of now, reports think Kawhi Leonard seems most likely to enter free agency next year However, with Paul George signing an extension with the team, they might work towards concentrating on winning a title together.

NBA free agents 2021

Opt-out clause/team option

  • Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers
  • Jrue Holiday – Milwaukee Bucks
  • Goran Dragic – Miami Heat
  • Chris Paul – Phoenix Suns

Unrestricted free agent

  • Kyle Lowry – Toronto Raptors
  • Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz 
  • Victor Oladipo – Indiana Pacers 
  • DeMar DeRozan –  San Antonio Spurs 
  • Mike Conley –  Utah Jazz
  • LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio Spurs

