NBA 2020-21 Season: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Safety Protocols And Free Agency

After a long, COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season, the NBA will return on December 22. With only one half of the 72-game regualr season revealed, the league has prepared itself with numerous safety protocols. Games could be cancelled in case of an outbreak, with no fans in attendance. However, the league will also hold a play-in tournament before the NBA playoffs, hoping to wrap up ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Also read | NBA free agency 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and other stars available next offseason

NBA 2020-21 season: NBA Season Opener

TEAM DATE/TIME NATIONAL BROADCAST Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST) TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST) TNT

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season COVID-19 protocols & guidelines: What happens if players test positive

The NBA regular season game and broadcast schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 season begins December 22, 2020 and runs through March 4, 2021!



FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/tWuziferWB#KiaTipOff20 #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/6gA6xwkofA — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2020

NBA safety protocols

The NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus.

The league has also mandated that, as part of its attempts to reduce COVID-19 risk, teams will be required by Wednesday to place players, coaches, basketball staffers and other team personnel in three defined "tiers" to determine access to the practice facility and for traveling — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

Steps/guidelines for when a player can return after COVID-19 recovery

Twelve days have passed since the player's first positive COVID-19 test

The player is now asymptomatic and without reinfection concerns

Team doctor has to clear the player for return

The league doctor has been consulted and has no objections

Protocol if the player has been in contact with any family member/friend/worker with COVID

The player in contact with someone with COVID-19 is not to enter team facilities

The player cannot workout with the team, or interact with other players/staff till a test is conducted

Team doctor need to clear the player to return

Also read | NBA 2020-21 season live stream: Schedule, full fixtures of the first half of starting Dec 22

Key dates

December 22 to March 4, 2021 – Regular season (first half)

March 5 to 10 – NBA All-Star break

March 11 to May 16 – Regular season (second half)

May 13 to 15 – Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement

May 18 to 21 – NBA play-in tournament

May 22 to July 22 – NBA Playoffs

NBA free agency

This offseason, one could say that the Milwaukee Bucks won free agency, managing to resign reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokunmpo. As of now, reports think Kawhi Leonard seems most likely to enter free agency next year However, with Paul George signing an extension with the team, they might work towards concentrating on winning a title together.

NBA free agents 2021

Opt-out clause/team option

Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers

Jrue Holiday – Milwaukee Bucks

Goran Dragic – Miami Heat

Chris Paul – Phoenix Suns

Unrestricted free agent

Kyle Lowry – Toronto Raptors

Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz

Victor Oladipo – Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan – San Antonio Spurs

Mike Conley – Utah Jazz

LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio Spurs

Also read | NBA start date: NBA players representatives & owners approve December 22 start to 72-game 2020-21 season

(Image credits: AP)