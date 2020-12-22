NBA 2020-21 Season: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Safety Protocols And Free Agency

Quick links:
After a long, COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season, the NBA will return on December 22. With only one half of the 72-game regualr season revealed, the league has prepared itself with numerous safety protocols. Games could be cancelled in case of an outbreak, with no fans in attendance. However, the league will also hold a play-in tournament before the NBA playoffs, hoping to wrap up ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
|TEAM
|DATE/TIME
|NATIONAL BROADCAST
|
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets
|December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST)
|
TNT
|
Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers
|December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST)
|
TNT
The NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus.
The league has also mandated that, as part of its attempts to reduce COVID-19 risk, teams will be required by Wednesday to place players, coaches, basketball staffers and other team personnel in three defined "tiers" to determine access to the practice facility and for traveling— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020
This offseason, one could say that the Milwaukee Bucks won free agency, managing to resign reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokunmpo. As of now, reports think Kawhi Leonard seems most likely to enter free agency next year However, with Paul George signing an extension with the team, they might work towards concentrating on winning a title together.
