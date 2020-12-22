NBA 2020-21 Season Live Stream: Schedule, Full Fixtures Of The First Half Starting Dec 22

As the year draws to an end, the NBA prepares for the 2020-21 season. With two highly-anticipated games lined up, the league will start with the first half of their season, which begins on December 22 and continues till March 4. The usual 84 game season will be shortened to 72 games per team, the second half of which will resume after a short All-Star break (March 5). While the league are aware of the COVID-19 complications, they are ready to move forward with their NBA safety protocols in place.

NBA 2020-21 schedule: When is NBA start date?

The NBA regular season game and broadcast schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 season begins December 22, 2020 and runs through March 4, 2021!



FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/tWuziferWB#KiaTipOff20 #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/6gA6xwkofA — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2020

NBA opening day games

TEAM DATE/TIME NATIONAL BROADCAST Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets December 22, 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST) TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST) TNT Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers December 23, 7:00 PM EST (December 24, 5:30 AM IST) - New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers December 23, 7:00 PM EST (December 24, 5:30 AM IST) - Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic December 23, 7:00 PM EST (December 24, 5:30 AM IST) - Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers December 23, 7:00 PM EST (December 24, 5:30 AM IST) - Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics December 23, 7:30 PM EST (December 24, 6:00 AM IST) TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors December 23, 7:30 PM EST (December 24, 6:00 AM IST) - Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls December 23, 8:00 PM EST (December 24, 6:30 AM IST) - OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets December 23, 8:00 PM EST (December 24, 6:30 AM IST) - San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies December 23, 8:00 PM EST (December 24, 6:30 AM IST) - Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves December 23, 8:00 PM EST (December 24, 6:30 AM IST) - Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets December 23, 9:00 PM EST (December 24, 7:30 AM IST) - Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers December 23, 10:00 PM EST (December 24, 8:30 AM IST) - Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns December 23, 10:30 PM EST (December 24, 9:00 AM IST) ESPN

NBA Christmas Day games

TEAM DATE/TIME NATIONAL BROADCAST New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat December 25, 12:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks December 25, 2:30 PM EST (December 26, 1:00 AM IST) ABC Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics December 25, 5:00 PM EST (December 26, 3:30 AM IST) ABC Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST) ABC/ESPN LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets December 25, 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST) ABC

NBA live stream details

NBA live stream details for US fans

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan.

TV Channels list – ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, ABC, CBS, NBC AT&T TV Now and more local channels

NBA live stream for India

In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will broadcast the games in India.

NBA live stream in UK and Canada

UK – Sky Sports

Canada – SportsNet and TSN

Note: Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game.

What are NBA safety protocols

The NBA released protocols which cover various concerns related to the new season. The guidelines have been put in place while assuming anyone can test positive and how a team can deal with it. However, unlike this March, the league will be prepared to move on with the season without them having to go on hiatus.

The league has also mandated that, as part of its attempts to reduce COVID-19 risk, teams will be required by Wednesday to place players, coaches, basketball staffers and other team personnel in three defined "tiers" to determine access to the practice facility and for traveling — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

How many games in NBA this season?

As of now, the league has announced only 558 (52%) out of the total 1080 games planned for this season. The 558 games conclude in March, when the All-Star break will allow players to rest. Every team will play at least 37 to 38 games during the first half of the schedule.

