Klay Thompson Reveals He Will 'forever Cherish' His First Meeting With Michael Jordan

Klay Thompson may have played his entire career for the Golden State Warriors but the 30-year-old grew up as a big fan of Portland Trail Blazers. Thanks to his father Mychal Thompson being a bonafide NBA star, Klay Thompson had the opportunity to visit several NBA games as a youngster. This inadvertently gave him the chance to meet Michael Jordan and other players on the Bulls roster in the late-1990s.

When a young Klay met MJ #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/bf3vMH6XEJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 10, 2020

Recently, the NBA released the footage of Klay Thompson and his brothers meeting Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen after a game between the Trail Blazers and the Bulls in 1998. The three-time NBA champion even addressed being star-struck as Jordan and Pippen signed autographs for him. Thompson said, "I'll forever cherish that memory and I can always tell my peers, my future kids, that I was able to meet Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play. It was truly an honour and something I'll never forget." Klay Thompson lived in Lake Oswego, Oregon at the time with his family and it is believed his father's connections in the NBA helped Klay meet his idol at a very young age.

Michael Jordan's second retirement came after the 1998 season after he led the Bulls to a second three-peat in a span of seven years. His latest documentary, The Last Dance, explored his final season as a Bulls player and how the Bulls dynasty came to an end after Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and others left after 1998. Episode 7 and 8 of the 10-part docu-series released on Sunday with the final two episodes scheduled for May 17.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season due to the injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, released his own documentary, Above The Waves, just recently. The documentary explored the aftermath of Thompson's horrific injury and also provided a look at his long rehab process. Klay Thompson is expected to be back with the Warriors ahead of next season.

