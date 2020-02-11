Steph Curry, Thompson Play Rock-paper-scissors To Decide Who Would Honour Andre Iguodala

Klay Thompson was the one to welcome Andre Iguodala back to the Chase Center for the first time since he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Thompson lost a game of rock, papers and scissors against Steph Curry before doing so. Andre Iguodala played against the Golden State Warriors for the first time since 2013.

Loser of rock paper scissors had to introduce Iggy after the tribute video 😂 pic.twitter.com/x9KWRoIyi2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2020

In the video, Steph Curry and Thompson play two rounds of rock, papers and scissors which Curry wins. Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are currently sidelined from the NBA. Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL injury while Steph Curry is recovering from a broken hand. Thompson will probably sit out the entire NBA 2019-20 season, while Steph Curry might return late March.

NBA 2019-20: Andre Iguodala receives a warm welcome by Warriors at Chase Center, calls it 'home'

“Feels like home.”



Klay & all of #DubNation are always glad to see you, @andre. pic.twitter.com/DnEYrqn5q3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2020

Klay Thompson and the Warriors welcomed Andre Iguodala back to the Chase Center. Klay Thompson introduces, saying that it is a special night for Dub Nation, as one of the best Warriors in the history of the organisation has returned. He thanked Andre Iguodala for guiding them, saying that the Warriors will forever be indebted to him. Klay Thompson also added that he cannot wait to see Iguodala’s jersey be retired, and they were glad to have him back.

Andre Iguodala thanked the audience for their support. He further thanked everyone for their loyalty, and wished everyone the best for next season, when the full roster will be playing. Draymond Green, who has been injured, was also back for his first game after some time. The crowd, which included Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Green among other Warriors players gave Iguodala a standing ovation.

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat vs Warriors highlights

The Heat defeated the Warriors 113-101. Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 21 points for the Heat, while Duncan Robinson added 17 points. Damion Lee scored 26 points for the Warriors while Andrew Wiggins added 18 points. Andre Iguodala scored 2 points and 5 rebounds for his second game with the Heat.

