Knicks, Nets To Welcome Back Spectators As MSG, Barclays Center Re-open With Strict Rules

NBA fans at stadiums could be a reality soon with New York City taking steps to allow supporters into arenas. The NBA franchises have adopted seating arrangements in line with the coronavirus guidelines, with some arenas allowing no supporters whatsoever during the ongoing 2020-21 season. And now teams in New York can welcome supporters back, with the Stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 or more can open at 10% starting on Tuesday.

Knicks, Nets to have supporters back as Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center open gates

According to CBS New York, the Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center welcomed fans earlier this week after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during his press briefing that the state’s large stadiums and arenas will be able to open with limited capacity later this month. This meant that about 2,000 thousand fans were allowed inside MSG on Tuesday night for the Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Barclays Center also allowed fans for the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

It’s almost time. Can’t wait to see you in these seats, @nyknicks fans 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/bs6Enmu21g — MSG (@TheGarden) February 23, 2021

According to protocols for NBA fans at stadiums, one will have to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before attending. Once in the arena, they will be assigned socially-distant seating. The PCR test is mandatory even if the person in attendance is vaccinated and a specific entrance based on your seat and doors open 90 minutes before tip-off. The arenas have also made it mandatory for fans to maintain social distancing and wear masks, while will contact information from all those in attendance to help inform contact tracing efforts. Among other guidelines for the stadiums include meeting enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards while ensuring that retail, food services and athletic activities abide by all state-issued guidance.

The report also states that local businesses are expecting some fans to stop before the game, with many suffering after the lockdown saw shops shut. Barclays Center can seat 18,000 fans and will be working its way up to 1,800 in the next few weeks, and, yes, certain fanfare food like hot dogs will be back eventually. Meanwhile, everything inside Madison Square Garden is contactless, including digital tickets and cashless payments for food. In all arenas, fans must wear face coverings at all times, unless while eating or drinking.

(Image Courtesy: The Garden Twitter)