Knicks Overcome Crosstown Rivals Nets As Julius Randle Drops 33 Points: NBA Highlights

New York Knicks produced one of their best performance of the season so far as they overcame Brooklyn Nets 94-82 at Barclays Arena on Thursday, December 27 (Friday morning IST). For the New York Knicks, Julius Randle dropped 33 points and was 14-of-26 from the shooting range. Randle hit 5-of-9 three-pointers and also added eight rebounds to his performance. Mitchell Robinson scored 10-points and had 10-rebound while coming off the bench. Marcus Morris Sr also added 22 points, while Elfrid Payton contributed 13. For Brooklyn Nets Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was the only other player to score in double digits with 10 points.

NBA: Knicks vs Nets highlights

Randle scored 12 points in Q1, while Brooklyn Nets shot 21% for the period allowing the Knicks to take 24-15 lead. Knicks shut down the Brooklyn Nets defensively, holding them to 26.9% shooting before Nets cut down Knicks lead to 41-46 at halftime. In the Q3, Nets took more than eight minutes to score a bucket which allowed the Knicks to break open with an 18-4 run at 71-49. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finally gave the Nets their first basket with a 3-pointer with 3:52 to play in the period. In the end, it was Knicks who continued to score points and comfortably win the match.

NBA: Knicks vs Nets player ratings

New York Knicks

Marcus Morris 7/10

Julius Randle 8/10

Taj Gibson 1/10

Elfried Payton 5/10

RJ Barrett 3/10

Mitchell Robinson 4/10

Bobby Portis 2/10

Damyean Dotson 2/10

Kevin Knox 2/10

Frank Ntilikina 3/10

Julius Randle has had at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 three-pointers made in each of his last two games. The only other @nyknicks player to do that in two straight games was Latrell Sprewell in February 2002. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/hkv4IHONtV — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 27, 2019

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie – 7.5/10

Joe Harris – 4/10

Jarrett Allen – 4/10

Taurean Prince – 3/10

Rodions Kurucs – 4/10

Garrett Temple – 4/10

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot- 5/10

Wilson Chandler -3/10

Theo Pinson- 3/10

DeAndre Jordan - 4/10

Dzanan Musa- 1/10

NBA: Knicks vs Nets key moments

Brooklyn Nets finished with 21 of 78 (26.9%) from the field which is worst than Chicago Bulls who had the previous worst shooting game this season when it hit 29.9% against Toronto Raptors two months earlier. According to Elias Sports, the Nets' eight 2-point field goals were the fewest in an NBA game since 1950 when the Lakers and Pistons each made four shots from the field in a game with a final score of 19-18. After breaking their 3 game losing streak Knicks are 8-24, while he Nets fell to 16-14.

