Knicks Vs Warriors: D'Angelo Russell's OT Push Not Enough As Loss Reflects Falling Dynasty

There is one takeaway from the Knicks vs Warriors game on Wednesday night – The New York Knicks have passed on the title of the NBA’s worst team to the Golden State Warriors, who fell to the bottom of a league with a 5-21 (win-loss) record. The Knicks defeated the Warriors in a 124-122 overtime thriller at the Chase Center. Plagued with back-to-back injuries, the Warriors are already focusing on the NBA 2020-21 season. Though a loss against the Knicks might be embarrassing, it increases the Warriors’ chances of landing a higher lottery pick next year.

Knicks vs Warriors: The worst from the West vs the worst from the East

Though Warriors have tried to take on a joyful approach to their losses, this result was tough for the Warriors to stomach. The Warriors gained a late Q3 advantage of 22 points over the Knicks, but bad defensive play gave Knicks the opportunity to regain their lead. The NBA’s worst teams played an entertaining second half. The Knicks kept on coming back as the Warriors tried their best to establish a lead. D’Angelo Russell scored a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left on the clock, which tied the game at 112 as Elfrid Payton missed a point at the buzzer. Both teams were in need of a respite, but the Warriors’ defence did not deliver, letting the Knicks gain a lead as Q2 came to an end. Marcus Morris led the Knicks with a 36 points game, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett added a combination of 46 points. Russell scored team-high 32 points for the Warriors.

The Knicks too, have had a disastrous NBA 2019-20 season and snapped their 10-game losing streak as they defeated the Warriors on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The Knicks have been the NBA’s worst team for two decades and had the worst NBA record (17-65) last season. Unable to sign Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in offseason, Nets signed four power forwards – Julius Randle, Marcus Morris Sr., Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson. They even fired their head coach David Fizdale a week ago, a decision that was heavily criticized by NBA players and coaches, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors were at the top of their form with five straight NBA Finals appearances along with their star players – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. Durant joining the Brooklyn Nets offseason was an early blow to the Warriors, who already had Klay Thompson sidelined (ACL injury). Stephen Curry too, will be out for a few months due to a broken hand. In a recent interview with a sports channel, Kerr admitted that he is taking a different approach to their losses, and is enjoying coaching young players. Knicks have to face the Sacramento Kings next, while the Warriors will play the Utah Jazz.

