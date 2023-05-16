Know All About Lakers Vs Nuggets Head-to-Head Record Ahead Of All Important NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers will clash against Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals from Tuesday night onwards, in a big to win their first NBA title since the 2019-20 season. The LeBron James-starrer side picked up a 4-2 win over defending champions Golden State Warriors in the semifinal and stormed into the final. On the other hand, Nuggets marched into the finals with an empatheric 4-2 win over Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Head-to-head records in NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets have played a total of 222 games against each other between in regular season and the playoffs. LA lead the all-time head-to-head records with a total of 138 victories. Nuggets, on the other hand, have won 84 games against the Lakers so far. The last time both teams squared off in the NBA Playoffs during the 2019-20 season, the Lakers had picked up a memorable 4-1 win.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Head-to-head records in the regular season

In the regular season, both teams have encountered each other on 189 occasions. The Lakers have won a total of 113 games against the Nuggets in the regular season. In the meantime, Denver Nuggets have registered 76 wins against LA in the regular season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Head-to-head records in NBA 2022-23 season

LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets have clashed four times so far in the regular NBA 2022-23 season. Interestingly, both teams picked up two victories each, with the Nuggets winning the last clash between them with a score of 122-109. Jamal Murray scored the maximum of 34 points against the Lakers on January 9, while, Russell Westbrook notched up 25 points for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Stat Leaders in H2H clashes in NBA 2022-23

Los Angeles Lakers

Points Austin Reaves 13.0 Rebounds Wenyen Gabriel 4.2 Assists Dennis Schroder 4.5 Steals Troy Brown Jr. 0.78 Blocks Wenyen Gabriel 0.51 Field Goal % Anthony Davis 56.34 Free Throw % Austin Reaves 86.42 - Point Field Goal % Austin Reaves 39.81

Denver Nuggets