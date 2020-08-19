Shareef O'Neal's Kobe Bryant Collection Inspired By Their Conversations Before His Death

It's been more than six months since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, but the NBA legend continues to live on through his fans. The Los Angeles Lakers legend enjoyed an affable bond with Shaquille O'Neal, who spent eight years with the Lakers in the company of Bryant. Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal also has fond memories of Kobe Bryant and had texted him an hour before his tragic death.

Kobe Bryant death: Shareef O'Neal puts own messages on his Kobe Bryant collection

An hour before the tragic Kobe Bryant death, the Lakers legend conversed with Shareef O'Neal, son of long-time teammate and friend Shaquille O'Neal. Shareef, a promising basketball player had a series of health problems which cut short his basketball career before he made a return after heart surgery. Kobe Bryant had enquired about Shareef O'Neal's health and wished him the very best after he resumed training.

The duo had planned a gym training session together, before the NBA legend's untimely passing. In his personal Kobe Bryant collection, Shareef O'Neal has put down the messages from his last chat with Kobe Bryant. Shareef O'Neal had recently shared a picture of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, victims of the tragic helicopter crash, saying that he misses them. The 20-year-old left UCLA and transferred to LSU ahead of the upcoming season, which currently remains suspended amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareef O’Neal adds his own sneaker scribbles to his collection of Kobes, inspired by their texts. 👟🖊



Full set from @SSJreef here: https://t.co/l7h4a0EZga pic.twitter.com/enhgzuvdBd — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 19, 2020

LIke Shareef O'Neal, his father Shaquille, who enjoyed a bittersweet relationship with Kobe, was devastated by the news. In a live interview on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal was down to tears and referred to his former teammate as his "little brother" days after the crash. The former Miami Heat star was also one of the speakers at Bryant's public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center.

Shaq mentioned that both he and Kobe had mutual respect for each other despite their differences which saw him leave the Lakers in 2004. The Lakers icon added that he will always be there for Bryant's family as Kobe was there for his family. He also has a shrine dedicated to his former teammate in his living room, where four framed photographs of him and Bryant together can be seen.

(Image Courtesy: Nick DePaula Twitter, Shareef O'Neal Instagram)