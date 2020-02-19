When Kobe Bryant Coached His Daughter Gianna's Team; Watch Video

The start of the 2020 year witnessed a huge tragedy. It shook basketball fans worldwide after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna was considered as a basketball prodigy. She played for a top-tier team at the Mamba Sports Academy which was coached by her father. Recently, a throwback video emerged where Kobe can be seen coaching Gigi’s squad.

Kobe Bryant teaching his daughter's team

This video of Kobe coaching Gigi’s squad is awesome.



He loved teaching the game. 🙏 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/LGyfbPBiOJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2020

In the recent video which surfaced, Kobe Bryant can be seen talking to players about tactics and how they can improve on their game. He also explained to them the importance of practicing the plays again and again. He even asked players to watch a video of their opponent's game from the previous year.

Kobe Bryant death: How did Kobe and Gianna die?

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash. Kobe and his daughter Gianna were on their way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames. It created a small bush fire. Their sudden deaths left the NBA world and Bryant's fans devastated.

Kobe Bryant's career with Lakers

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades. He started as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, ending third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had 5 NBA championships to his name, winning the NBA MVP award in 2008. The late NBA star played 1,346 career games for the Lakers with career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

