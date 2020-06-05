Kobe Bryant Crash Photos' TRO Currently Dropped By Deputies' Union

The Deputies Union has currently dropped all bids to keep the results of an internal in-progress inquiry about the alleged dissemination of Kobe Bryant crash photos sealed to protect the said deputies' identity. A few days ago, the court had postponed the hearing for the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) filed by the lawyers for the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS). Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Samantha Jessner was asked to cancel the schedule 'without prejudice', which would mean their application could be raised again.

Kobe Bryant crash photos: Los Angeles police withdraw TRO request before hearing

The court papers released did not state why the ALADS changed their decision. Attorneys from both sides are yet to comment on the situation. The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday this week, but was postponed till Thursday as there were safety concerns for the judges and employees amid the on-going protests due to George Floyd's death by the hands of a now-fired-Minneapolis police officer.

ALADS filed the petition against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva on May 29, stating that the Supreme Court has identified the 'confidentiality privilege' allows officers a 'strong privacy interest' with regards to their personal records and that 'the damage caused by unlawful disclosure of confidential information is immediate'. As per the union, there will be no way to contain the harm once the information has been made public.

Kobe Bryant crash photos: Attorney on Los Angeles police privacy details

Andrew Baum, who is an attorney for the county, promised that the deputies' identity will be protected. The court papers by Baum state that 'ALADS' application (for a TRO) focuses exclusively on the privacy rights of the underlying officers but the redaction of all personally identifiable information will ensure the officers' privacy rights are not impacted at all'. Vanessa Bryant's attorney has asked the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to give the people who distributed the photos the 'harshest possible discipline'. Vanessa has filed a legal claim against the department earlier this month.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed during a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The crash happened due to foggy weather conditions in Calabassas while they were flying to Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant crash photos: Los Angeles police on the Kobe Bryant crash photos released earlier

In May, State Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) had initiated a rule which would make it a 'misdemeanour with punishment' up to a year in jail along with $5,000 as fine for a first responder who takes a photograph of the site or deceased person for a purpose 'other than official law enforcement business'. Gipson stated that first responders show not be taking any kind of sensitive photos for their own gain or pleasure as it is not right and very 'unconscionable'. The Assembly Bill 2655 introduced this week will outlaw any law that violates privacy of the victims and are applicable to first responders under any authority like law enforcement officers, paramedics, dispatchers, firefighters and medical examiners.

