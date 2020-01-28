NBA Postpones Lakers' Game Against Clippers In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that Tuesday night's match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed following the tragic demise of their former player Kobe Bryant. The new date of the game will be announced later.

READ: How Kobe Bryant Gave Himself Different Edge On Court With 'Mamba' Mentality

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

Game postponed

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the NBA announced that the game, which was scheduled to be played at the Staples Center - home of the Lakers - on Tuesday, has been postponed out of respect for the Lakers Organisation.

Kobe Bryant was one of the nine people who passed away in the crash, which has shocked the entire world. Tributes have been pouring in from basketball fans, politicians, athletes, film stars since the news broke. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also among the deceased.

The helicopter was flying in foggy conditions and the authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Kobe Bryant excelled for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and featuring in 18 All-Star Games before announcing retirement following the 2016 season.

READ: Bryant Hailed As 'true Olympic Champion' By IOC President

The sudden death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant was considered the favorite and will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant has spent his entire 20-year career at the LA Lakers and hundreds of admirers arrived at the Center to pay their respect. Chants of "Kobe!" and "MVP! MVP!" were heard. Fans also placed candles and handwritten letters. A sort of impromptu Kobe Bryant memorial, therefore, was also created at the Center.

After the incident, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna...He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. "

(Image credits: AP)

READ: David Beckham Pens Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant; Says 'His Legacy Will Live On'

READ: ‘Inspired People To Pick Up Basketball’: NBA Commissioner Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant