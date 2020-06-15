Kobe Bryant Led The Lakers To An NBA Championship Vs Orlando Magic 11 Years Ago; Watch

On June 14, 2009, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to the Lakers 2009 NBA Championship. Bryant won the Finals MVP award and bagged his fourth NBA title in the process in what was the franchise's first championship since Shaquille O'Neal's move to the Miami Heat. Bryant scored 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists during the game while shooting 44 percent from the field as he led the team to their 15th NBA title.

Also read | Kobe Bryant's 14-karat Championship ring gifted to his mother gets sold for $206,000: Kobe Bryant rings

Lakers vs Magic 2009 NBA Finals: Lakers 2009 NBA Championship highlights

Also read | One of the Kobe Bryant rings, game-worn shoes & more items to be auctioned: Kobe Bryant rings, Kobe Bryant Lakers

Lakers 2009 NBA Championship: Kobe Bryant won the Lakers their 15th NBA title

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers came determined into the 2008-2009 season after being defeated by the Boston Celtics the previous season. In addition to this, Bryant was yet to win an NBA title without Shaquille O'Neal. The Lakers finished the regular season with 65-17 win-loss record, the best in the Western Conference and hopes were high for the postseason. The team then went on to beat Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets during the playoffs before meeting the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, Magic had beaten LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers along with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference to reach the Finals.

During Game 5, Magic took an early 15-6 lead, though the Lakers made a comeback and led by 18 points at one point before coming out on top with the scoreboard reading 99-86 in favour of Kobe Bryant and co. Along with Kobe Bryant's 30 points, Pau Gasol scored 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Lamar Odam posted a double-double from the bench with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bryant won the Finals MVP for the first time in his career as he averaged 32.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists during the series.

The Lakers won the championship the following season as well, beating the Boston Celtics to win the franchise's 16th NBA title. Bryant played for six more years before retiring in 2016. In an interview later, Bryant stated that the 2008-09 season was the 'most fun' he had while playing with a team. This January, Bryant lost his life during a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe: "That '08-09 team, I think that's the most fun I've ever had playing on a team. We hung out all day...Just a fun season" (on TWC) — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 24, 2016

Also read | Lakers team of the decade ft. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Pau Gasol: Lakers 2009 NBA Championship

On this date in 2009:



The Lakers win their 15th championship, beating the Magic in Game 5 of the NBA finals.



Kobe Bryant won Finals MVP en route to his 4th NBA title.



It was the 10th title for coach Phil Jackson, moving him past Boston's Red Auerbach for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/CWD9gq9gx6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2020

Also read | Lamar Odom's Lakers 2009 NBA championship rings could fetch $100k fortune at an auction: Lakers vs Magic 2009 NBA Finals

(Image courtesy: NBA.com)