Kobe Bryant Once Bet $500,000 To Score From Free Throw With His Eyes Closed

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant made his name in the NBA with his sheer dedication and perseverance. Widely regarded as one of the best players in history, the late Kobe Bryant was known for his 'Mamba Mentality' and his frequent trash-talks with his opponents. Kobe Bryant liked getting into the heads of his opponents during games, so much so that he once bet $500,000 that he could score a free throw with his eyes closed.

The incident is from November 2012 when Los Angeles Lakers face off against Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center. Former NBA player Gerald Wallace was pitted against Kobe Bryant for much of the game and was even spotted exchanging a few words with Bryant on more than one occasion. One of their heated exchanges during the latter stages of the game gained the most attention after the Lakers hung to a 95-90 win.

While it was unclear what led to the unusual wager, Bryant can be heard saying, "How much you want to put on it? How much you want to put on it? Right here?" According to reports, Gerald Wallace was jawing with Kobe Bryant in the final quarter with the game hanging in balance. Bryant took his constant nagging to heart and put in the outrageous wager. Reports also suggest that Wallace was trying to unsettle Bryant by asking him to shoot the free throws with his eyes closed. The Lakers legend was willing to do, but only for a bet of half a million dollars.

It remains unknown what was the conclusion to the wager, but Kobe Bryant dominated the proceedings after the bust-up as he scored six points in the final two minutes of the game, helping the Lakers to a crucial win. Kobe Bryant finished the game with 25 points. Bryant's teammate Dwight Howard contributed with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Kobe Bryant's tussle with Gerald Wallace from 2012: Watch

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. The entire sports community mourned Kobe Bryant's death as tributes were seen in every nook and corner of his beloved Los Angeles. Several murals have also been dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant in LA.

(Image Credits: AP)