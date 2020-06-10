Michael Jordan And Crew Reel In Monster 442-pound Marlin At Big Rock Tournament; Watch

The Michael Jordan Big Rock Tournament story grabbed headlines after the NBA legend and his crew hooked a massive 442.3-pound marlin on Tuesday. The Michael Jordan marlin was the sixth heaviest fish reeled in so far during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina. Although the Michael Jordan Marlin wasn't enough to earn the Michael Jordan Catch 23 crew any prize money yet, the team still has a few more days to catch a bigger marlin as the competition ends on June 13.

Excitement was in the AIR when @jumpman23’s CATCH 23 backed in with their 442.3-pound blue marlin! #GOAT 🎣🏀 pic.twitter.com/EfgQexeG0X — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 10, 2020

Michael Jordan Big Rock Tournament: Michael Jordan marlin

The 'Michael Jordan Big Rock Tournament' story was trending on social media as the six-time NBA champion was out at sea on his Catch 23 boat, taking part in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is one of the biggest fishing events in the US and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan made an immediate impact in the competition after entering the 62nd edition of the annual tournament by landing a whopping 442.3-pound blue marlin. The tournament features over 205 boats from around the world and Michael Jordan's boat recorded the sixth-biggest catch of the tournament so far.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament: Michael Jordan Big Rock Tournament

Images captured the Michael Jordan Catch 23 boat heading towards the docks at Morehead City in North Carolina, Jordan's hometown. The NBA legend then appeared on the back deck of his 80-foot boat as a huge crowd gathered around. The crowd began whistling and cheering upon seeing Jordan and the blue marlin was hoisted for a weigh-in. The Michael Jordan Catch 23 crew then posed for a picture with their massive blue marlin with cigars in hand. While speaking to reporters after his stunning catch, the 57-year-old explained that he loves to come back home and hopes to catch a bigger fish over the next few days.

MJ's 'Catch 23' in with a 442.3 pound blue marlin at Big Rock.



"I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish," Jordan said in the post-catch interview. pic.twitter.com/51hQTbF1KG — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) June 9, 2020

Michael Jordan Big Rock tournament: Michael Jordan marlin not the biggest fish

The Michael Jordan marlin was recorded as the sixth-heaviest fish reeled in since the competition began on Monday. The Michael Jordan marlin was initially fifth on the list until another boat came in with a 450-pound blue marlin later on Tuesday. The heaviest blue marlin of the tournament so far weighed in at 494.2 pounds. The top three heaviest fish are eligible for the prize money which boasts an overall $3.3 million. Each winner for the heaviest catch takes home a whopping $1.1million with the six-day competition ending on June 13. There is also a bonus $550,000 prize for the first boat to catch a marlin that weighs over 500 pounds.

