Luka Doncic Gets Embarrassed To Repeat Kobe Bryant's Slovenian Words For Him

Prior to the last Lakers vs Mavericks game this season, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant surprised Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic by speaking in his language Slovenian. However, in a recent ESPN interview, Luka Doncic was unwilling to let everyone know what Kobe Bryant had said to him. Fans on Twitter thought that maybe Kobe Bryant used some profanities while talking to Doncic, who chose not to repeat his words.

Surprised Luka Doncic has been able to leap from Rookie of the Year to MVP contender in just half a season? So is he. I sat down with the NBA's rising superstar to talk title aspirations, trash talking with Kobe and why he still feels pressure playing against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/UGkxXqMlLW — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 8, 2020

Post-game hug between Mavericks’ Luka Doncic & Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ENTSpVYUqw — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Luka Doncic also spoke about his journey from Rookie of the Year to an NBA MVP contender. According to Doncic, everything happened very fast for him. The Slovenian player also spoke about playing against his childhood idol LeBron James. Doncic revealed that he was extremely nervous while playing LeBron James and the experience he had was different from what he expected it to be. Playing against James is always pressurizing according to Doncic.

Currently, Luka Doncic is averaging at a near triple-double with 29.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9 assists per game. The Mavericks are currently at a 23-14 win-loss record and are ranked sixth in the Western Conference standings. According to Basketball Reference, Doncic also ranks in the top three with regards to player efficiency ratings. Doncic has also been compared to Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. Recently, Doncic also became the first NBA player under the age of 21 to post multiple 40-point triple-doubles in a season.

