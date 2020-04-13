Mark Cuban 'keeping The Door Wide Open' For A Run In 2020 Presidential Race: Report

Come November 2020, sports fans could see Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban enter the Presidential race 2020. While it's still a distant reality, Mark Cuban is keeping his door open for a potential run as a challenger for current US President, Donald Trump.

"You just don’t know what could happen between now and November."

Mark Cuban on whether or not he will be running for President this year. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gG899KktHH — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 12, 2020

Mark Cuban for President? Mavericks owner keeps door open for presidential race

Mark Cuban has been extremely vocal in recent weeks about the US government's handling of the coronavirus situation. Last week, Cuban shared his thoughts on Trump's lofty projections for an economic recovery stating, "I wish he was right, but he’s not. I think it’s going to be slower. I think there’s going to be so many different ways we’ll have to adapt to this new abnormal.” A shrewd businessman, Cuban has also raised his voice against several policies laid down by Trump in the past.

However, so far, Cuban had distanced himself from talks about entering the Presidential race 2020, until Sunday. The Mavericks owner appeared on FOX News where he addressed the question if he would consider entering the Presidential race 2020. "I never would have considered it prior to a month ago, but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically," Cuban said. "I'm not saying no, but it's not something I'm actively pursuing. I'm just keeping the door open. You just don't know what can happen between now and November."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for President? Shares his thoughts on Presidential race 2020

When will NBA return?

Cuban also addressed the fate of the current NBA season, which has been suspended since March 12. Cuban said he believes the 2019-20 NBA season could resume later this year, although it would likely be without fans in the stadium.

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that any decision in regards to 'when will NBA return?' will be made in May. Multiple reports have suggested the league has slated the Labor Day weekend as the latest date to conclude the current season.