Kobe Bryant: Throwback To Lakers Legend Winning An Oscar Award For 'Dear Basketball'

Kobe Bryant is one of those shining names in sports history that will keep inspiring generations after generations with his unbelievable story. The 42-year-old late LA veteran is no longer with us and it is absolutely unfortunate. However, Kobe Bryant will always be one of the brightest diamonds in the NBA casket. The 18-time All-Star winner had achieved everything in his life. Money, fame, love, respect, legacy, Kobe Bryant had it all. He will always inspire upcoming generations for all the right reasons. Let us take a look at the moment when Kobe Bryant got his hands on the Academy Award (Oscar) for his tremendous love towards the sport of basketball.

Kobe Bryant Oscar: The “Dear Basketball” story

“The Black Mamba” used to say that he loves the sport of basketball more than his life and he did not fail to prove it during his time on the court. After a shining NBA career of 20 years, Kobe Bryant hung his boots in 2016. Well, that did not decrease his love and affection towards NBA. In 2017, Kobe wrote and narrated his life as a basketball player through an animated movie titled “Dear Basketball”. The story depicted Kobe’s passion so well that he went on to win an Oscar for the best animated short film.

Legendary actor Mark Hamill presented the award to Kobe Bryant and it was one of the greatest sights of NBA history since the legend was receiving an Oscar for his love towards the NBA. However, things changed for the bad as Mark Hamill posted the picture to mourn over Kobe Bryant's tragic death on Sunday.

(Image courtesy: NBA.com and Instagram of Mark Hamill)