Watch Kobe Bryant Trash-talking Teammates During Lakers' Practice Session: NBA Throwback

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The 41-year-old (along with his daughter and seven others) were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. While the entire sporting community continues to mourn the death of the basketball legend, we look back at Kobe Bryant display his trash-talking skills.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: NBA Legend's Former Classmate Shares Fond High School Memories

Kobe Bryant trash-talking with Mavs' Luka Doncic

Bryant was present courtside at the Staples Center back in December 2019 when Lakers clashed against Dallas Mavericks. Lakers came out on top winning the game 108-95. A Lakers supporter for life, Bryant took shots at Mavericks star Luka Doncic. However, the departed star took his trash-talking to the next level when he called out the 20-year-old in Doncic's own native Slovenian.

Kobe was heckling Luka so he turned around and dapped him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/TASYCSness — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Roman Reigns Cries After Finding Out About Tragic News From Triple H

During his playing days, Kobe Bryant's opponents were frequently on the receiving end of his trash-talking. However, it appears as if Kobe Bryant was his savage self even to his teammates.

Watch: Kobe Bryant trash-talking his Lakers teammates

No one talked trash quite like Kobe Bryant, even to his own teammates.



(via @LakersNation) (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/n8JRk8sTO8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

Lakers' Kobe Bryant trash-talking James Haden

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Beaver County's Yazid Powell Scores Exactly 81 Points In Lakers legend's Honour

Kobe Bryant death: Lil Wayne to honour Kobe with his new album

Lil Wayne’s new album “Funeral” is dedicated to his long-time friend and favorite basketball player Kobe Bryant, who was a known Wayne fan.



The album contains 24 songs in honor of Kobe, as well as a 24 second moment of silence on track #8



Two GOATs of our time! 🐐⚰️🐍 pic.twitter.com/WtmnI0dC1U — Lil Brick 🧱 (@LilBrickCEO) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Gianna Bryant Jersey Retirement: Lakers Fans Continue To Sign Online Petition In LA