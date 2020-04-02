The Debate
Kobe Bryant Used Paul Pierce Cutout As Motivation In 2008: WNBA Star Sue Bird

Basketball News

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird recently appeared on Instagram live where she talked about Kobe Bryant & her friendship with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Kobe Bryant

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird recently appeared on an Instagram live session with Los Angeles Sparks star and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike. During the live, Sue Bird talked about the Kobe Bryant motivation factor and her friendship with the late NBA legend. WNBA star Sue Bird and her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe, who plays for the USA's women's national soccer team, have been posting updates on Instagram after players have been isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is what the Kobe Bryant motivation source was in 2008, according to Bird.

Kobe Bryant motivation: Sue Bird reveals details about the Kobe Bryant motivation from 2008

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Kobe Bryant competed at the Summer Olympics for the first time. The men's team won the gold medal and so did Sue Bird and the women's team. However, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers had lost the NBA Finals to Boston Celtics the same year.

According to Bird, she met Bryant and some other players months after the Olympics, where Kobe Bryant saw a photo of Celtics star Paul Pierce in a newspaper. Bryant, without saying a word, took the newspaper and cut out the photo of Paul Pierce. He then folded it and put it in his pocket, saying it was for 'motivation'. Bird further added that everyone else present reacted with an 'oh', aware that it never stopped with Kobe Bryant. In 2009, the Lakers won the NBA championship against the Orlando Magic, while Kobe Bryant was named the Finals MVP. Bird also talked about Bryant's support for women's basketball and his daughter Gianna. Both Bryant and Gianna, along with seven others, lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Sue Bird on Kobe Bryant cutting out Paul Pierce's photo and her friendship with the NBA legend

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

