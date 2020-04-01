Kobe Bryant Mural Painted Over With 'disrespectful' Coronavirus Artwork

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's untimely death in January, earlier this year, came as a massive shock to fans all across the globe. Kobe Bryant and his daughter were involved in an unfortunate helicopter accident that resulted in the death of everyone on board. Fans paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna by putting up various murals and artwork to honour their memory. However, recent news of the Kobe Bryant mural painted over made the headlines in the US on Wednesday.

Leeds artist Andy McVeigh, known as the 'Burley Banksy', has painted this artwork outside Leeds General Infirmary to thank NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak.



Read more: https://t.co/k6KvALiiOC pic.twitter.com/I84shAMy6K — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) March 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant mural painted over

Kobe and Gianna mural replaced with 'disrespectful' coronavirus artwork

Can't believe they really painted over this smfh 😡 🤬 pic.twitter.com/nlIxARj8wH — Kevin Gross 🇳🇬 (@BatmanKGR20) March 27, 2020

The Lakers' legend's fanbase has been angered after the 'Kobe Bryant mural painted over news' emerged on social media. The Kobe and Gianna mural was painted over by a form of coronavirus artwork. Fans took to Twitter to express their grievances on the same.

Fan reactions on Kobe and Gianna Mural replaced

I want them executed NEOWWW!! — The Fool (@RowanSBP) March 29, 2020

That’s trash and saddening af — 👑Indica Badu 🔮💨🌿 (@Princess_PurpTG) March 29, 2020

It’s looks a god damn mess WHO TF DID THIS 😭😭😭 whyyy — Im Petty (@RipTudie_) March 27, 2020

It was a temporary installation. This artist, Mr. Brainwash, uses paper and wheatpaste which doesn't last forever. — nvrslps (@nvrslps) March 28, 2020

