Kobe Bryant Mural Painted Over With 'disrespectful' Coronavirus Artwork

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant mural painted over: A Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural has been painted over with coronavirus artwork amid the ongoing lockdown in America.

Kobe bryant mural painted over

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's untimely death in January, earlier this year, came as a massive shock to fans all across the globe. Kobe Bryant and his daughter were involved in an unfortunate helicopter accident that resulted in the death of everyone on board. Fans paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna by putting up various murals and artwork to honour their memory. However, recent news of the Kobe Bryant mural painted over made the headlines in the US on Wednesday.

Coronavirus artwork

British artist thanks the NHS for all their hard work

Kobe Bryant mural painted over

Kobe and Gianna mural replaced with 'disrespectful' coronavirus artwork

The Lakers' legend's fanbase has been angered after the 'Kobe Bryant mural painted over news' emerged on social media. The Kobe and Gianna mural was painted over by a form of coronavirus artwork. Fans took to Twitter to express their grievances on the same.

Coronavirus artwork

Fan reactions on Kobe and Gianna Mural replaced

First Published:
