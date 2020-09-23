Vanessa Bryant Fires Back At Mom For Having "audacity" To Discuss Private Issues On Air

Earlier this week, Vanessa Bryant's mother appeared in a Spanish interview clip, claiming to have been kicked out of Kobe Bryant's house. The news elicited shock from fans online, as Vanessa's mother, Sofia Laine, was said to be one of Vanessa's support systems after Bryant and Gianna's death on January 26. Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. As per reports, Laine had temporarily moved in with them after Bryant's death.

Vanessa Bryant interview after Laine claims she was kicked out of the Bryant house

While talking to PEOPLE, Vanessa expressed anger at her mother's interview, unable to believe this is what she chose to do after Bryant and Gianna passed away so suddenly. Vanessa added that while they have been trying to deal with the loss, her mother was talking crying about a house and car, that weren't even in her name. Vanessa further added that Laine has emptied her apartment (which Vanessa proved) and removed her jewelry to show that she is without any support.

"My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years," Vanessa added while revealing that she and Kobe Bryant also paid her monthly alimony, which she still continues to do. Furthermore, the 38-year-old also refuted previous reports, which spoke about her mother supporting her. According to Vanessa, her mother was not "physically present or emotionally supportive" for her daughter or herself after Bryant and Gianna passed away. She added that her mother's words have been hurtful, and she hopes people will stop talking about their personal relations in public.

Vanessa kicks mom out of Kobe Bryant's home? Sofia Laine interview about her daughter

In her interview with Univision, Laine speaks in Spanish while discussing the five-time NBA Champion and her daughter. Laine reveals that Byant's private funeral has been concluded, before breaking down in tears while speaking about Vanessa Bryant. According to Laine, Vanessa asked her to leave the Bryant house, while even telling her to return the car she was given.

(Image credits: AP)